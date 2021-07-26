What the papers say – July 26

Monday’s papers are led by hopes the vaccine rollout has turned the tide on the nation’s Covid-19 battle.

The Times and Daily Express report Covid cases in Britain are seeing a sustained fall for the first time since lockdown, with the success of the jabs programme raising hopes the virus could “go away for summer”.

However, The Guardian says young people have been urged to get jabbed amid concerns over rising ICU admissions in the age group.

Guardian front page, 26 July 2021: Young people urged to get jab as doctors warn over ICU admissions

Unions are fighting the Government over plans to ease the so-called pingdemic via a testing scheme for critical workers, according to The Daily Telegraph. The paper says key workers in food and transport are being encouraged to ignore the exemption and stay at home, due to concerns they could be exposed to Covid in the workplace.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Unions fight virus testing plan to ease pingdemic'

Metro leads with an apology from Health Secretary Sajid Javid over his comments suggesting people should not “cower” from the virus.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 JAVID: I'M SORRY, I WAS WRONG Health secretary's apology after outrage at his tweet

The Daily Mail reports up to 50,000 dementia cases were missed during the first lockdown.

Elsewhere, the i says a survey of more than 12,000 police officers showed three-quarters experienced mental health difficulties in the past year.

Exclusive: Police facing mental health crisis with officers under pressure 'like never before' Monday's front page

Midwives at a hospital subject to an inquiry into “scores of baby deaths” say it is still not safe, according to The Independent.

The Financial Times says ministers are looking at ways to remove China’s state-owned nuclear energy company from future power projects in the UK.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday July 26

Wayne Rooney has asked police to investigate after photos of “scantily clad” women posing with him as he slept in a chair were posted online, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tomorrow's #frontpage – Rooney calls cops over Hotel room pics – Scantily clad women take embarrassing snaps as star is fast asleep on chair

And the Daily Star says health experts have warned coronavirus can be spread by farting.