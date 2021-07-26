Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

£5,000 reward offered to help find stolen Laurel and Hardy statues

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 3:10 pm
Comedy duo Laurel and Hardy were were known for slapstick comedy short films from the 1920s to 1940s. (PA)
Comedy duo Laurel and Hardy were were known for slapstick comedy short films from the 1920s to 1940s. (PA)

A £5,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of two life-sized figures of comics Laurel and Hardy.

Dean Floyd, 54, is offering the cash incentive after the 6ft statues were stolen last Thursday from outside the home of Lesley Haylett and her partner Peter Elliott, in Romford, east London.

Mr Floyd knows the couple through their charitable work in the area. He decided to offer the incentive as he felt sorry for the couple.

Laurel and Hardy statues stolen
The Oliver Hardy statue owned by Lesley Haylett and Peter Elliott pictured before it was stolen. (Lesley Haylett/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I just think that it is a shame that this happened to someone like Lesley, who gives her heart and soul to everything she does. I think it would be nice to get them back. She’s what I’d call a Havering star. So if we can help, we definitely will.”

Mr Floyd said the reward was being offered on behalf of his construction company, Chigwell Group, rather than from his own pocket.

“I drive past them four or five times a week and it’s sad to see they’ve gone,” he added. “I think that if the amount was just £500 or £1,000, I don’t think it is enough to impact someone to say something.”

Laurel and Hardy statues stolen
The Stan Laurel statue which along with her Oliver Hardy figure have been stolen for a fourth time outside of their home in Romford, East London. (Lesley Haylett/PA)

The statues have been stolen many times over the years. In 2018 they were returned after being taken three years earlier.

Ms Haylett previously told the PA news agency she and Mr Elliott were “devastated” the statues were taken again. She said Laurel and Hardy featured prominently in a Christmas display she and Peter stage every year which raises thousands of pounds for charity.

Anyone with any information should call the police on 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal