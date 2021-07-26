Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Author Michael Morpurgo voices fears over ‘price of Covid’ for children

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 12:07 am
Sir Michael Morpurgo (Ian West/PA)
Sir Michael Morpurgo (Ian West/PA)

Sir Michael Morpurgo has warned that many schoolchildren may never grow out of the “post-traumatic stress disorder” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former children’s laureate, 77, claimed the Government lacked an understanding of the ways in which children had been negatively affected by school closures.

He stressed the importance of the companionship offered in the classroom.

Royal visit to Devon and Cornwall
Sir Michael Morpurgo with the Prince of Wales (David Rose/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Sir Michael told Radio Times: “I am worried about the price of Covid for children, the lack of understanding by the Government.

“That it is alright to stress children out with exams, and that being the be-all and end-all.

“What children need above all are their fellow children. That’s what they were missing – companionship, the normality of going into school.

“It was difficult for us (adults) and impossible for them to understand.

“You can see the post-traumatic stress disorder that will happen to many thousands of them as they’re growing up. They’ll never grow out of this trauma. It’ll remain part of them.”

Sir Michael, author of books such as War Horse, Kensuke’s Kingdom and Private Peaceful, said society needed to look at why we educate.

“Is it a crammer for universities, or is it about children’s self-worth and their lives?” he asked.

“Homeschooling has been an eye-opener for parents, many of whom have got to know their children much better.

“Providing we can treat children properly from now on, and give them opportunities to fulfil themselves, they can recover, but only if we change the way we think about education.”

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal