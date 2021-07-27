What the papers say – July 27

Success for Team GB in Tokyo leads many of the Tuesday papers, while Government plans to tackle crime also feature among the headlines.
The Times is among those with a picture of Tom Daley and Matty Lee on page one after their gold in the synchronised 10-metre platform, while the main story speaks of Boris Johnson getting “tough on burglars”.
While The Daily Telegraph says freed offenders will be tracked 24/7 with tags to tackle reoffending.
A tearful Tom Daley features on the front of The Guardian and Metro, while the Daily Mirror carries the headline “Pool’s Gold” after a “mega Monday” for the country in Tokyo.
The i also carries the story of “Magic Monday” with Team GB bagging three golds “before breakfast”.
Covid features on the front of The Independent, with the paper saying ministers have been told the health service is under the same level of pressure now as it was at the height of the pandemic.
The Daily Express leads with concerns police are being treated like the nation’s “punch bag”.
The Financial Times leads on the collapse of a deal between insurers Aon and Willis Towers Watson.
And the Daily Star writes the Holy Grail and Ark of the Covenant are hidden under an estate in Burton-on-Trent, urging someone to give Harrison Ford a call so he can reprise his role as Indiana Jones.