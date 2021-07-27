Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Met should investigate death of man days after he was handcuffed, watchdog says

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 2:11 am
Police previously said officers were called to a home in James Gardens at around 8.10pm on Thursday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Metropolitan Police should investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man two days after he was handcuffed by officers, a watchdog has decided.

The force previously said the man, in his 30s, was “briefly” placed in handcuffs by officers responding to reports he was carrying a knife and behaving “erratically” in Wood Green, north London, on Thursday.

He was taken to a north London hospital by ambulance where he died on Saturday evening after his condition deteriorated.

On Monday, Scotland Yard said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had determined an investigation into the incident should be handled by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS).

Police previously said officers were called to a home in James Gardens at around 8.10pm on Thursday following concerns for the welfare of a male occupant.

The man was reported to be in possession of a knife and behaving erratically and the people with him were “extremely concerned” at his behaviour, the Met said.

The force said that when officers arrived at the scene they found the man in “clear distress” and tried to calm him down before realising he required medical help and calling London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Officers feared the man may harm himself or other people so placed him briefly in handcuffs, the Met added.

He was taken by ambulance to a north London hospital where his condition deteriorated and he died just before 7pm on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Aman Dhaliwal of the DPS, overseeing the investigation, said the force’s thoughts were with the man’s friends and family “who have lost him in very sudden and upsetting circumstances”.

He said the Met alerted the IOPC “as soon as the man was taken unwell” as part of its procedures, and later submitted a formal referral.

The IOPC referred the investigation back “to be progressed locally” by the DPS after being “presented with all of the available evidence”, he said.

Mr Dhaliwal added: “I recognise that the deceased was a man with strong ties to his community, and that his untimely loss has caused considerable shock and concern.

“I would ask that people please refrain from speculating on the circumstances surrounding his death, both out of respect for his family, and to avoid causing upset in the community before all of the facts have been established.

“Let me be crystal clear that the referral back to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) does not at all mean the incident is considered any less serious.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards will retain independent oversight and thoroughly examine body-worn video and first-hand accounts from every officer who attended the incident, as well as other witnesses, to fully understand what has happened.”

The man’s family are being supported by a family liaison officer, while a post-mortem examination is due to be held on Tuesday, police said.

