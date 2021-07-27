Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Triplets graduate together with first class degrees in same subject

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 10:43 am
Charlie, Thomas and Harry White have all graduated with first class geography degrees from the University of Portsmouth (University of Portsmouth/PA)
Charlie, Thomas and Harry White have all graduated with first class geography degrees from the University of Portsmouth (University of Portsmouth/PA)

A set of triplet brothers have all graduated with first class degrees in the same subject and from the same university.

The three brothers – Charlie, Harry and Thomas White, from Wootton Bridge, Isle of Wight – received their degrees after they all chose to study geography at the University of Portsmouth without discussing it with each other.

Harry, 21, said: “One of our school teachers was a Portsmouth geography graduate who’d recommended the university, but we hadn’t planned to attend together until we realised we were all interested in the same course and were all impressed by the facilities and the lecturers.”

Thomas said that as well as their subject choice, they shared a joint interest in sports, including sailing, mountain biking and golf.

He said: “The three of us have always been close and competitive! Choosing the same university meant we could spend time together and compete against each other, so it made perfect sense to study at Portsmouth.”

Charlie said the Covid situation helped them focus on their academic work, and added: “Even though the pandemic has been tough and Portsmouth has been like a ghost town, it has allowed us to study hard due to fewer distractions.”

Harry added: “I feel thankful that graduation is going ahead. I know that not all universities are doing in-person ceremonies, and it’s such a shame.

“I think it would have felt a bit demoralising to have an online ceremony, so am really pleased to have the opportunity to cross the stage at the Guildhall and it will be amazing to see everyone again.”

Mark Hardiman, senior lecturer from the School of the Environment, Geography and Geosciences, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to teach Charlie, Harry and Thomas over the last three years, and I am delighted their hard work has paid off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal