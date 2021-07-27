Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Registered Covid deaths in northern England highest since March – ONS

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 10:46 am Updated: July 27, 2021, 11:14 am
Registered deaths involving coronavirus in the North West and North East of England are at their highest level since March, new figures show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Registered deaths involving coronavirus in two regions of northern England are at their highest level since March, figures show.

A total of 218 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending July 16 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The North West was the area with the highest number of coronavirus deaths – 71 – about a third of the total registered that week.

This is the highest weekly total since the 106 deaths registered in the week ending March 26, during the second wave.

(PA Graphics)
The North East saw 24 Covid-19 deaths registered in the week to July 16 – the highest since 35 deaths in the week to March 26.

Both areas have been badly affected by the third wave of coronavirus, with the North West and most recently the North East being regional hotspots for cases and hospital admissions.

The overall weekly total for registered coronavirus deaths is up 19% from the previous seven days and the third consecutive weekly rise.

It is more than double the 99 deaths registered three weeks ago, during the week ending June 25.

And it is the highest total since 260 deaths in the week to April 23.

The latest figures are likely to reflect the impact of the third wave of Covid-19, which began in the UK in May and has led to a sharp increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus as well as a smaller but steady rise in hospital patients.

The number of deaths is still well below the level seen at the peak of the second wave, however.

Some 27 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to July 16, up from 20 deaths in the previous week.

In total, 42,614 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

A total of 154,661 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

