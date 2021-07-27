Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Families brand Ken Clarke’s actions during questioning as ‘disgraceful’

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 4:28 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 6:22 pm
Lord Ken Clarke, who held the position of health minister from 1982 to 1985, giving evidence at the Infected Blood Inquiry (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
Ken Clarke’s actions during his first day of questioning at the Infected Blood Inquiry have been criticised by victims and families impacted by the scandal.

Lord Clarke, who held the position of health minister from 1982 to 1985 and was later made health secretary from 1988 to 1990, appeared to become irritated with the level of detail being examined by lead counsel Jenni Richards QC.

During one point, his response to a line of questioning was: “Why do we have to go through such meticulous detail through who said what when, when did he change his mind?

“Interesting no doubt but pretty pointless.”

Later on, further protestations from Lord Clarke prompted chairman of the inquiry Sir Brian Langstaff to intervene, and state that it was up for him to “ultimately determine” what questions were relevant.

Sir Brian told Lord Clarke: “I think the relevance ultimately, Lord Clarke, is for me to determine.

“If I think the questions are unhelpful, then I will indicate that.

“But at the moment, it would be helpful to me, I think, and we may get on a little bit more quickly if we just deal with the questions as they come and leave the motive or the purpose of asking the questions to counsel.”

Lord Clarke’s comments have been criticised by Factor 8, a non-profit organisation, who have branded them as “disgraceful”.

Infected Blood Inquiry
The Infected Blood Inquiry will hear further evidence from Lord Clarke this week (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Jason Evans, founder of Factor 8, said: “Those infected and affected have waited a long time for this day, and the utter contempt for the inquiry displayed today by Lord Clarke is appalling.

“Our community has suffered enough, and his disgraceful attitude today has only added to that.

“What on earth he was thinking I have no idea.”

The Infected Blood Inquiry, an independent probe into those who were affected by blood transfusions in the 1980s which were infected with HIV and hepatitis, will be hearing evidence from Lord Clarke for three days this week.

