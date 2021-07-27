Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Woman held in murder probe as child dies after Belfast stabbing

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 11:10 pm
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

Police have launched a murder investigation after a child was killed in Belfast.

A woman has been arrested following the incident involving two young children in the Ardoyne area in the north of the city on Tuesday evening.

Ambulance crews had earlier taken the two children to hospital following what is understood to have been a domestic stabbing incident in Brompton Park.

Police later confirmed that a child had died.

It is understood the other child is being treated for injuries in hospital.

“Police have commenced a murder investigation following the death of a child in the Brompton Park area of north Belfast this evening and made one arrest in relation to this,” said a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman.

“The investigation is at an early stage and further information will be provided in due course.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane tweeted: “Police have now confirmed a murder investigation into tonight’s tragic incident in Ardoyne with one person arrested.

“Our thoughts are with all those involved.”

SDLP deputy leader and North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said the local community was in shock.

“It is important that the PSNI are given the space and full co-operation to fully investigate this terrible incident,” she said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8.16pm on Tuesday.

A rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews attended.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal