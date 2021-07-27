Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Report warns of child sex abuse material fuelled by imagery produced by children

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 12:06 am
Children have been tricked, groomed or coerced into abusing themselves on camera (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Children have been tricked, groomed or coerced into abusing themselves on camera (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An “explosion” of child sexual abuse material taken offline in the first half of 2021 is being fuelled by imagery produced by children, internet safety experts have warned.

This year, analysts at the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) have already removed more than 100,000 web pages containing imagery of children being sexually abused.

This is up 62% from the 62,234 reports acted on in the first six months of 2020.

A “crazy” amount – almost two thirds (64,278) of the 100,616 web pages removed so far this year – contained “self-generated” material, the IWF said.

This is where children have been tricked, groomed or coerced into abusing themselves on camera – often in the child’s own room.

The process is known as capping, and the images are frequently swapped and used as “currency” by predators, the IWF said.

Former Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey, who recently retired as child protection lead at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said there has been a “really worrying” increase in girls aged 11-13 producing images.

He said: “More and more children are being exploited and we need to mitigate that.

“This kind of threat has escalated throughout the last eight years. This is now going way beyond an online threat.”

He added: “My great fear is that in 15 or 20 years’ time there will be another independent inquiry into child sexual abuse material, and the question will be how did we allow this to happen?”

The IWF is extending two campaigns to help girls and their parents become more aware of the risks, with funding from the children’s charity the Lind Trust.

Its Home Truths campaign aims to help parents understand the emerging threats online and how to help their children respond to them.

An Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) poster for their Gurls Out Loud campaign (IWF/PA)
An Internet Watch Foundation poster for its Gurls Out Loud campaign (IWF/PA)

The Gurls Out Loud campaign targets teenage girls through social channels including Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and Google display.

IWF chief executive Susie Hargreaves said: “The numbers we are seeing, particularly of self-generated materials, are crazy. We’re seeing reports in numbers we’ve never seen before. Self-generated material is now the predominant issue for IWF.

“Predators have adopted this disturbing new technique, and the images and videos of children they extort are now becoming currency for internet sex predators.

“With the summer holidays on the way, we want to reach out to teenagers and their parents to warn them of the dangers. We must not allow this to become the summer of online sexual abuse.”

Parents are encouraged to talk to their child about the risks, agree ground rules, learn about the platforms their child uses and know how to use tools, apps and settings to keep their child safe online.

Last November, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Social Media launched an inquiry into the “disturbing” rise of self-generated child sexual abuse material.

The Home Office has called the rise “deeply concerning”.

Safeguarding Minister Victoria Atkins said: “The scale and severity of online child sexual abuse is shocking and I am grateful to the Internet Watch Foundation for highlighting this absolutely abhorrent behaviour.

“Just like offline offences, online child sexual abuse can affect children for the rest of their lives.

“This is why the strongest protections in our Online Safety Bill are for children and will require companies to keep their users safe or face hefty fines.

“However, we expect companies to take immediate action to address this appalling crime.

“We have already set out the vital measures tech giants can take to stop disgusting predators on their platforms and we are investing in new, innovative technological capabilities to bring more offenders to justice and help safeguard more victims through our tackling child sexual abuse strategy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal