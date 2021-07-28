Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New billboard campaign calls for end to the monarchy

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 1:31 pm
How the billboards will look (Republic/PA)
Anti-monarchy activists have launched a new billboard campaign calling for the abolition of the monarchy.

The pressure group Republic has stepped up its drive to encourage the UK to back an elected head of state instead of a sovereign.

Raising more than £16,000 through crowd-funding so far, Republic has commissioned 12 billboards which are going up this week, with a further 15 planned for September and more to follow.

The new billboard campaign by Republic
The first batch will be seen in Portsmouth, Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and Aberdeen, and feature the message: “Secretive, Divisive, Undemocratic. Abolish the Monarchy.”

Billboards will also appear in Cardiff, Swansea, Bristol and London later in the year.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “The monarchy is wrong in principle, wrong in practice and it’s bad for British politics. That’s the message we want the country to hear.”

Mr Smith said polls showed young people were in favour of an elected head of state, and that the succession of the Prince of Wales to the throne would be a major turning point for the growth of the country’s republican movement.

“The Queen is the monarchy, the monarchy is the Queen. King Charles may inherit the throne, but he won’t inherit the respect and deference enjoyed by his mother,” Mr Smith said.

He added: “We have been campaigning for the abolition of the monarchy for a long time but now we are at a crossroads.

“As the Queen’s reign draws to an end, it is time to demand a say in who should be our head of state.

Queen’s speech 2021
The Queen and the Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Historians have said the monarchy is more secretive than MI5 and the CIA.

“It is more divisive now than ever, with a widening gap in levels of support between young and old.

“And clearly when we’re being told we’ll have no say in who our head of state is, the monarchy is undemocratic.”

