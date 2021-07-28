Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Man arrested on suspicion of 1999 murder of teenage girl

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 3:00 pm
Victoria Hall was found dead five days after going missing on her way home from a Suffolk nightclub in September 1999 (Suffolk Constabulary/PA)
Victoria Hall was found dead five days after going missing on her way home from a Suffolk nightclub in September 1999 (Suffolk Constabulary/PA)

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on her way home from a nightclub in 1999.

The naked body of Victoria Hall was found in a ditch on September 24 1999, five days after she was last seen alive.

Suffolk Police reopened their investigation in 2019 after receiving fresh witness information, which they would not expand upon.

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary, left home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

POLICE Missing/Body 2
A police officer places flowers near the spot in Creeting St Peter, where the body of Victoria Hall was discovered (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The girls left the club at around 1am the following morning and parted ways at around 2.20am, yards from Victoria’s home.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

Her parents awoke in the morning to discover their daughter had not returned home and a missing persons inquiry was launched.

Her body was found five days later in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles (40km) from where she was last seen.

None of her clothing or possessions have been found.

Suffolk Police said a man was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder in connection with the inquiry.

He has been taken into police custody, where he remains for questioning.

He is not someone who has previously been arrested as part of the inquiry, the force said.

No details were given about his age or where he was arrested.

Detectives continue to ask for anyone with information about Victoria’s death to contact the Major Investigation Team.

Call the incident room directly on either 0800 092 0410 or 020 7158 0124.

These lines will be open until 10pm on Thursday, and thereafter, people are asked to call 01473 782059 and quote Operation Avon.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal