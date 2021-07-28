Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Patients evacuated after lightning sets fire to hospital roof

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 4:30 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 6:36 pm
Staff and patients were evacuated from a ward at Trafford General Hospital (Dave Thompson/PA)
Staff and patients were evacuated from a ward at Trafford General Hospital (Dave Thompson/PA)

Patients and staff have been evacuated from Trafford General Hospital following a lightning strike.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on the roof of a building at the hospital in Greater Manchester.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 2.20pm this afternoon, seven fire engines were called to reports of a fire at a building on Moorside Road in Flixton.

“Crews were quickly on the scene, joined by the aerial ladder platform from Manchester Central fire station, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently using two hose reels and a jet to tackle a fire involving the roof of a two-storey building.

Firefighter stock
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the hospital (Rui Vieria/PA)

“Crews remain in attendance at this time.”

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the hospital was struck by lightning which caused a fire in an area of the roof.

A spokeswoman said: “As at 3.35pm, we have safely evacuated wards and clinical areas. All staff and patients are safe, and we are informing relatives.

“We have taken the precaution of closing the Trafford Minor Injuries Unit.

“For all urgent and emergency care issues, please use alternative facilities including ringing NHS 111.

“Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance.”

The health trust said a total of 66 patients from ward and clinical areas were safely evacuated to other parts of the hospital.

The Minor Injuries Unit is expected to reopen on Thursday morning and outpatient appointments will go ahead as planned.

GMFRS area manager Carlos Meakin told reporters that significant damage had been caused to the roof, with the timbers “pretty much burnt through”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]