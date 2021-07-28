Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 5:10 pm
People wearing face masks in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 24, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, seven (2%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 308 (98%) have seen a fall.

Middlesbrough has the highest rate, with 1,216 new cases in the seven days to July 24 – the equivalent of 862.5 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,396.7 in the seven days to July 17.

Redcar & Cleveland has the second highest rate, down from 1,580.0 to 849.4, with 1,165 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, down from 1,199.4 to 759.1, with 1,498 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:
Torridge (up from 253.4 to 295.9)
Wellingborough (302.4 to 342.5)
Breckland (145.7 to 160.8)
Corby (379.4 to 390.5)
Hounslow (324.5 to 328.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 17.

Middlesbrough, 862.5, (1216), 1396.7, (1969)
Redcar and Cleveland, 849.4, (1165), 1580.0, (2167)
Stockton-on-Tees, 759.1, (1498), 1199.4, (2367)
North East Lincolnshire, 687.5, (1097), 1047.9, (1672)
South Tyneside, 648.4, (979), 1161.1, (1753)
Hartlepool, 641.7, (601), 1145.6, (1073)
Blackpool, 640.4, (893), 840.5, (1172)
Darlington, 624.5, (667), 976.6, (1043)
Copeland, 617.5, (421), 1100.0, (750)
Doncaster, 617.2, (1925), 896.1, (2795)
Sunderland, 588.0, (1633), 1112.3, (3089)
South Gloucestershire, 564.7, (1610), 860.4, (2453)
Plymouth, 554.4, (1453), 924.1, (2422)
Wakefield, 535.2, (1864), 735.3, (2561)
Bristol, 533.7, (2473), 870.8, (4035)
Bassetlaw, 526.1, (618), 901.6, (1059)
Hull, 513.5, (1334), 691.7, (1797)
Solihull, 511.2, (1106), 906.8, (1962)
Newark and Sherwood, 510.5, (625), 704.9, (863)
Fylde, 510.0, (412), 767.5, (620)
Salford, 508.8, (1317), 690.4, (1787)
Oldham, 507.4, (1203), 797.1, (1890)
Barnsley, 505.1, (1247), 804.9, (1987)
Gateshead, 501.8, (1014), 938.9, (1897)
County Durham, 495.4, (2626), 827.4, (4386)
Newcastle upon Tyne, 494.4, (1497), 851.0, (2577)
Wyre, 493.3, (553), 759.2, (851)
North Tyneside, 486.3, (1011), 768.6, (1598)
Torbay, 482.9, (658), 706.0, (962)
Wigan, 479.2, (1575), 814.5, (2677)
Tameside, 476.4, (1079), 685.2, (1552)
Preston, 475.8, (681), 521.2, (746)
South Ribble, 475.7, (527), 585.8, (649)
Rochdale, 470.3, (1046), 704.1, (1566)
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 465.9, (1842), 536.3, (2120)
Rushcliffe, 464.8, (554), 714.9, (852)
Wandsworth, 462.0, (1523), 663.4, (2187)
Bradford, 461.7, (2492), 629.5, (3398)
Burnley, 460.0, (409), 611.8, (544)
Three Rivers, 459.7, (429), 587.2, (548)
Nuneaton and Bedworth, 457.3, (594), 730.7, (949)
Southampton, 456.6, (1153), 533.4, (1347)
Gedling, 455.5, (537), 751.5, (886)
Leeds, 454.1, (3602), 652.0, (5171)
Rotherham, 452.5, (1201), 578.3, (1535)
Allerdale, 451.1, (441), 835.7, (817)
Nottingham, 448.5, (1493), 594.5, (1979)
East Riding of Yorkshire, 446.7, (1524), 654.2, (2232)
Broxbourne, 444.1, (432), 532.5, (518)
Hambleton, 443.3, (406), 674.7, (618)
Calderdale, 440.8, (932), 533.4, (1128)
Ashfield, 440.1, (563), 528.5, (676)
Mansfield, 440.0, (481), 481.2, (526)
Craven, 439.3, (251), 710.5, (406)
Sheffield, 431.6, (2524), 593.7, (3472)
Great Yarmouth, 430.9, (428), 737.9, (733)
Chorley, 430.6, (509), 720.7, (852)
Warrington, 428.5, (900), 683.3, (1435)
Chelmsford, 427.7, (763), 664.3, (1185)
Rochford, 426.9, (373), 587.2, (513)
St Helens, 425.8, (769), 553.2, (999)
Lambeth, 423.9, (1382), 640.4, (2088)
Bromsgrove, 423.5, (423), 665.8, (665)
North East Derbyshire, 422.8, (429), 670.2, (680)
Northumberland, 420.6, (1356), 711.5, (2294)
Stockport, 420.2, (1233), 608.3, (1785)
Arun, 419.3, (674), 566.7, (911)
Tonbridge and Malling, 419.2, (554), 537.3, (710)
Portsmouth, 417.4, (897), 504.9, (1085)
Dartford, 417.4, (470), 595.9, (671)
Crawley, 417.2, (469), 548.9, (617)
Worcester, 414.9, (420), 757.7, (767)
Harlow, 413.5, (360), 520.3, (453)
Coventry, 412.9, (1534), 651.1, (2419)
Castle Point, 410.5, (371), 754.6, (682)
Barrow-in-Furness, 410.1, (275), 526.5, (353)
Chesterfield, 409.0, (429), 575.8, (604)
Dudley, 408.9, (1315), 570.3, (1834)
Hammersmith and Fulham, 408.3, (756), 573.6, (1062)
Broxtowe, 407.8, (465), 638.4, (728)
Southwark, 407.1, (1298), 536.3, (1710)
North Warwickshire, 406.0, (265), 867.2, (566)
Bexley, 402.4, (999), 483.3, (1200)
Basildon, 402.2, (753), 539.0, (1009)
Knowsley, 401.7, (606), 544.2, (821)
Redditch, 401.1, (342), 469.1, (400)
Bath and North East Somerset, 401.0, (775), 737.3, (1425)
Epping Forest, 400.9, (528), 565.0, (744)
Southend-on-Sea, 400.8, (734), 588.7, (1078)
Maldon, 400.5, (260), 423.6, (275)
Sandwell, 398.5, (1309), 569.9, (1872)
Manchester, 398.3, (2202), 585.5, (3237)
Staffordshire Moorlands, 398.2, (392), 573.0, (564)
Scarborough, 397.2, (432), 640.9, (697)
Watford, 395.5, (382), 502.2, (485)
North Devon, 395.3, (384), 536.3, (521)
Selby, 395.1, (358), 529.7, (480)
Maidstone, 394.6, (678), 483.6, (831)
Trafford, 393.9, (935), 549.0, (1303)
Central Bedfordshire, 393.6, (1136), 543.6, (1569)
Birmingham, 392.8, (4485), 585.2, (6682)
Tamworth, 392.5, (301), 728.9, (559)
Hertsmere, 390.8, (410), 557.6, (585)
South Northamptonshire, 390.5, (369), 482.6, (456)
Corby, 390.5, (282), 379.4, (274)
St Albans, 390.0, (579), 600.9, (892)
Bury, 389.5, (744), 596.4, (1139)
Rugby, 389.2, (424), 545.3, (594)
Cannock Chase, 388.0, (391), 467.4, (471)
Brentwood, 385.6, (297), 623.2, (480)
Telford and Wrekin, 384.8, (692), 536.5, (965)
West Lancashire, 384.1, (439), 568.6, (650)
Colchester, 383.7, (747), 502.3, (978)
Islington, 381.1, (924), 521.7, (1265)
Sevenoaks, 379.3, (458), 543.3, (656)
Liverpool, 379.1, (1888), 512.0, (2550)
Lancaster, 378.0, (552), 572.5, (836)
Medway, 377.7, (1052), 386.3, (1076)
Bromley, 375.5, (1248), 511.2, (1699)
North West Leicestershire, 375.4, (389), 667.9, (692)
Erewash, 375.3, (433), 685.6, (791)
Brighton and Hove, 374.7, (1090), 562.1, (1635)
Wolverhampton, 374.4, (986), 476.5, (1255)
East Hertfordshire, 374.0, (560), 589.7, (883)
Amber Valley, 373.8, (479), 613.4, (786)
Gloucester, 373.3, (482), 501.1, (647)
South Staffordshire, 372.7, (419), 474.0, (533)
Rossendale, 370.7, (265), 684.1, (489)
Northampton, 369.5, (830), 378.0, (849)
Kettering, 369.4, (376), 432.3, (440)
Warwick, 369.4, (531), 588.5, (846)
Test Valley, 368.6, (465), 543.0, (685)
Exeter, 366.8, (482), 418.6, (550)
Bolsover, 364.9, (294), 527.5, (425)
Barnet, 364.3, (1442), 437.3, (1731)
North Somerset, 364.1, (783), 656.6, (1412)
Charnwood, 363.7, (676), 472.4, (878)
Carlisle, 363.5, (395), 765.6, (832)
Chiltern, 362.8, (348), 503.5, (483)
Stoke-on-Trent, 362.0, (928), 629.2, (1613)
Hackney and City of London, 361.7, (1052), 518.2, (1507)
Swindon, 361.4, (803), 471.7, (1048)
Blaby, 360.5, (366), 537.8, (546)
Gravesham, 359.1, (384), 433.9, (464)
Hyndburn, 359.1, (291), 520.7, (422)
Welwyn Hatfield, 358.4, (441), 501.5, (617)
Walsall, 358.3, (1023), 476.4, (1360)
Sefton, 357.1, (987), 486.2, (1344)
Richmondshire, 355.5, (191), 670.0, (360)
Dacorum, 353.4, (547), 549.9, (851)
Thurrock, 352.8, (615), 396.9, (692)
Cheshire East, 352.7, (1355), 491.5, (1888)
Lichfield, 352.2, (369), 552.7, (579)
Boston, 352.0, (247), 437.5, (307)
Ealing, 352.0, (1203), 390.9, (1336)
Bolton, 351.9, (1012), 505.0, (1452)
Wirral, 351.5, (1139), 521.9, (1691)
Eastleigh, 351.1, (469), 503.1, (672)
Stevenage, 350.6, (308), 431.4, (379)
Brent, 349.9, (1154), 365.4, (1205)
Adur, 349.9, (225), 577.0, (371)
Pendle, 349.6, (322), 462.5, (426)
Kirklees, 349.5, (1537), 452.0, (1988)
Harrogate, 349.4, (562), 514.8, (828)
East Northamptonshire, 349.1, (330), 472.9, (447)
Wycombe, 348.7, (609), 465.5, (813)
Newcastle-under-Lyme, 348.4, (451), 601.0, (778)
Haringey, 348.4, (936), 401.6, (1079)
Hart, 348.2, (338), 436.8, (424)
Bedford, 348.0, (603), 452.4, (784)
Tendring, 346.6, (508), 541.1, (793)
Tower Hamlets, 346.1, (1124), 465.0, (1510)
Basingstoke and Deane, 346.0, (611), 612.2, (1081)
Croydon, 345.7, (1337), 421.0, (1628)
South Bucks, 345.5, (242), 501.1, (351)
Havering, 343.7, (892), 419.2, (1088)
Leicester, 342.7, (1214), 390.7, (1384)
Wellingborough, 342.5, (273), 302.4, (241)
Greenwich, 341.4, (983), 410.5, (1182)
Uttlesford, 340.7, (311), 508.3, (464)
Halton, 340.0, (440), 448.2, (580)
Chichester, 339.3, (411), 418.6, (507)
Camden, 337.4, (911), 413.3, (1116)
Derbyshire Dales, 337.4, (244), 489.5, (354)
Lincoln, 337.4, (335), 438.1, (435)
Waltham Forest, 337.2, (934), 395.7, (1096)
Melton, 335.9, (172), 554.6, (284)
Wyre Forest, 335.7, (340), 501.5, (508)
Oxford, 334.5, (510), 390.9, (596)
Lewisham, 334.5, (1023), 492.7, (1507)
Richmond upon Thames, 333.3, (660), 510.1, (1010)
Hillingdon, 332.7, (1021), 448.1, (1375)
Sutton, 332.4, (686), 515.1, (1063)
Bracknell Forest, 332.1, (407), 618.5, (758)
Teignbridge, 331.7, (445), 398.0, (534)
Oadby and Wigston, 331.5, (189), 387.6, (221)
North Lincolnshire, 330.8, (570), 412.1, (710)
Reigate and Banstead, 330.1, (491), 545.9, (812)
Hounslow, 328.5, (892), 324.5, (881)
Harrow, 328.1, (824), 401.7, (1009)
Wokingham, 327.3, (560), 375.8, (643)
Spelthorne, 325.5, (325), 465.7, (465)
Westminster, 325.3, (850), 346.7, (906)
Stroud, 324.3, (389), 406.8, (488)
Cheshire West and Chester, 323.8, (1111), 515.1, (1767)
Norwich, 323.7, (455), 347.2, (488)
Blackburn with Darwen, 320.6, (480), 429.5, (643)
Gosport, 320.6, (272), 478.6, (406)
East Devon, 320.6, (469), 455.3, (666)
North Hertfordshire, 319.7, (427), 444.0, (593)
Merton, 319.5, (660), 430.4, (889)
Ribble Valley, 318.6, (194), 446.7, (272)
East Staffordshire, 318.2, (381), 474.3, (568)
Milton Keynes, 316.9, (854), 473.5, (1276)
Swale, 316.5, (475), 461.7, (693)
Stafford, 316.1, (434), 463.3, (636)
Winchester, 314.8, (393), 320.4, (400)
Kensington and Chelsea, 314.5, (491), 388.1, (606)
Braintree, 313.2, (478), 463.3, (707)
Harborough, 312.3, (293), 450.9, (423)
South Lakeland, 311.2, (327), 502.4, (528)
Wiltshire, 310.2, (1551), 411.6, (2058)
Worthing, 306.6, (339), 425.1, (470)
Hinckley and Bosworth, 304.1, (344), 521.5, (590)
Luton, 303.7, (647), 383.5, (817)
Cambridge, 302.9, (378), 346.2, (432)
Epsom and Ewell, 302.6, (244), 579.2, (467)
Reading, 302.3, (489), 376.4, (609)
Mendip, 300.2, (347), 441.2, (510)
Derby, 300.0, (772), 431.4, (1110)
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 298.9, (1709), 392.4, (2244)
Havant, 298.7, (377), 375.5, (474)
High Peak, 297.8, (276), 555.8, (515)
Tandridge, 297.3, (262), 481.1, (424)
Daventry, 296.7, (255), 397.9, (342)
Torridge, 295.9, (202), 253.4, (173)
Mole Valley, 295.7, (258), 410.3, (358)
Cherwell, 295.7, (445), 344.2, (518)
South Hams, 294.2, (256), 373.5, (325)
Windsor and Maidenhead, 293.2, (444), 391.0, (592)
Cheltenham, 292.3, (340), 337.9, (393)
Tunbridge Wells, 291.4, (346), 358.0, (425)
Elmbridge, 290.2, (397), 436.4, (597)
Huntingdonshire, 289.4, (515), 352.3, (627)
Woking, 285.7, (288), 401.8, (405)
Peterborough, 285.3, (577), 314.9, (637)
East Lindsey, 285.1, (404), 395.8, (561)
Kingston upon Thames, 284.5, (505), 379.7, (674)
South Derbyshire, 283.4, (304), 457.8, (491)
South Somerset, 283.3, (477), 454.4, (765)
Enfield, 282.8, (944), 292.4, (976)
Mid Sussex, 282.1, (426), 494.6, (747)
Wychavon, 281.2, (364), 401.0, (519)
York, 278.7, (587), 505.7, (1065)
West Berkshire, 278.3, (441), 373.6, (592)
Hastings, 277.4, (257), 343.2, (318)
Runnymede, 271.7, (243), 402.6, (360)
Barking and Dagenham, 271.0, (577), 317.0, (675)
Rutland, 270.5, (108), 323.1, (129)
Babergh, 269.5, (248), 448.7, (413)
Aylesbury Vale, 268.7, (536), 342.4, (683)
Newham, 267.6, (945), 308.1, (1088)
Forest of Dean, 266.2, (231), 490.8, (426)
Redbridge, 265.1, (809), 282.4, (862)
Fareham, 265.0, (308), 391.5, (455)
West Oxfordshire, 263.9, (292), 448.3, (496)
New Forest, 262.7, (473), 393.1, (708)
South Cambridgeshire, 261.5, (416), 318.7, (507)
Stratford-on-Avon, 261.3, (340), 397.4, (517)
Folkestone and Hythe, 261.1, (295), 404.4, (457)
Guildford, 260.4, (388), 327.5, (488)
Eastbourne, 259.3, (269), 407.7, (423)
Surrey Heath, 258.7, (231), 397.5, (355)
Vale of White Horse, 255.9, (348), 391.9, (533)
Dorset, 255.5, (967), 265.5, (1005)
South Norfolk, 253.4, (357), 268.3, (378)
Ashford, 253.0, (329), 348.4, (453)
Ipswich, 250.5, (343), 284.9, (390)
East Hampshire, 249.4, (305), 344.2, (421)
Slough, 248.1, (371), 291.6, (436)
Broadland, 247.7, (324), 338.7, (443)
Waverley, 247.0, (312), 363.3, (459)
Mid Devon, 245.4, (202), 404.6, (333)
Malvern Hills, 244.0, (192), 460.0, (362)
Shropshire, 242.0, (782), 393.0, (1270)
West Lindsey, 241.5, (231), 352.3, (337)
South Oxfordshire, 240.7, (342), 374.5, (532)
Isle of Wight, 239.1, (339), 251.1, (356)
North Kesteven, 236.1, (276), 254.9, (298)
Ryedale, 234.7, (130), 303.4, (168)
Wealden, 234.7, (379), 348.7, (563)
Fenland, 234.7, (239), 232.7, (237)
Rushmoor, 230.4, (218), 439.8, (416)
Sedgemoor, 225.7, (278), 335.3, (413)
South Kesteven, 225.4, (321), 342.6, (488)
Tewkesbury, 224.2, (213), 309.4, (294)
Cotswold, 223.7, (201), 337.2, (303)
West Suffolk, 220.6, (395), 228.4, (409)
Lewes, 217.9, (225), 363.1, (375)
Mid Suffolk, 217.5, (226), 234.9, (244)
Horsham, 216.3, (311), 413.8, (595)
South Holland, 215.7, (205), 287.3, (273)
Rother, 214.4, (206), 329.9, (317)
Herefordshire, 213.7, (412), 278.0, (536)
Canterbury, 211.0, (349), 230.4, (381)
West Devon, 207.9, (116), 231.2, (129)
Dover, 204.9, (242), 245.5, (290)
North Norfolk, 203.2, (213), 206.0, (216)
East Cambridgeshire, 197.0, (177), 345.1, (310)
East Suffolk, 194.8, (486), 243.7, (608)
Eden, 189.7, (101), 315.5, (168)
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 181.0, (274), 304.5, (461)
Somerset West and Taunton, 174.1, (270), 198.6, (308)
Thanet, 161.4, (229), 158.5, (225)
Breckland, 160.8, (225), 145.7, (204)

