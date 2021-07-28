Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning and hail ‘the size of garden peas’ to UK

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 6:14 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 7:36 pm
Two women walks through heavy rain in St James’s Park in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Heavy rain, lightning and hail “the size of garden peas” have caused disruption across the UK, with the Met Office predicting further stormy weather to come.

Erratic conditions on Wednesday follow a week of downpours across the country with both amber and yellow weather warnings in place.

An amber warning for rain remains in place for parts of northern Scotland as emergency services dealt with more than 50 calls related to flooding overnight on Tuesday.

The choppy weather is expected to continue, as the Met Office issued yellow warnings for rain in north west England and wind in south west England on Thursday and Friday, with gusts of up to 65mph predicted.

It comes as footage and images on social media showed hail storms in Northamptonshire, which appeared to be so heavy it set off car alarms.

One social media user in Stoke described the hail seen locally as “the size of garden peas” and said he had “never seen owt (sic) like it”.

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said the Met Office had received reports of hail “up to two centimetres in diameter”.

Hail stones that fell in Northampton
“The warnings highlight those areas where the showers have been most persistent and widespread and are causing any impacts,” she told the PA news agency.

“That area of hail we’ve seen through Northampton, we have had reports of hail that is up to two centimetres in diameter and up to 35mm of rain falling in some places in an hour.

“Surface water on the road there will make for very difficult driving conditions.

“We’re also going to see short periods of blustery winds.”

Hail stones that fell in Northampton
But Ms Shuttleworth added that “impactful” weather was only expected to last until Wednesday evening, but more “isolated” showers and thundery weather would continue over the next few days.

The on and off deluges caused disruption to travel and sports matches in England on Wednesday afternoon.

The women’s Hundred cricket match, scheduled at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, was called off because of the wet weather.

Elsewhere in Greater Manchester patients and staff were evacuated from a hospital following a lightning strike.

Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze on the roof of the Trafford General Hospital though a spokesperson said that all those evacuated were safe and their families had been informed.

Weather warnings for thunderstorms
In Scotland the Met Office issued an amber warning meaning “homes and businesses are likely to be flooded” and that “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life.”

The warning, which covers Moray, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and the Highlands, is in force until 6am on Thursday.

The Met Office previously said that up to 80mm of rain could fall in 24 hours in some parts of Scotland.

