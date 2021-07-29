Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Team GB shooter’s bronze medal at first Olympics ‘incredible’ achievement

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 10:30 am
Matthew Coward-Holley poses with his bronze medal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Team GB shooter Matt Coward-Holley’s bronze medal in the men’s trap at the Tokyo Olympics is an “incredible” achievement, the headmaster of his former school has said.

The Chelmsford-born athlete, now living in Salisbury in Wiltshire, shot 33 of 40 in the final to secure third place, finishing behind the Czech duo of gold medallist Jiri Liptak and silver medallist David Kostelecky.

The 26-year-old was a pupil at the independent Felsted School, near Braintree in Essex, from the age of 11 until his mid-teens.

The school’s headmaster, Chris Townsend, said he was “so proud” of Coward-Holley’s achievements at what was his first Olympics.

Matt Coward-Holley in action
“To see him out there competing at the absolute pinnacle for his country, I just feel so proud and so pleased for him, so pleased he’s got a medal to bring home with him,” he said.

“It’s fantastic news and I look forward to cheering him on to gold in a few years’ time as well.”

He said that “lovely lad” Coward-Holley had been a keen rugby player until he injured his back and was forced to give up the sport.

“He wasn’t someone who at the time he was at school you would have picked out as a future Olympian,” said Mr Townsend.

“He struggled with injuries, he had some bad back injuries which stopped him playing rugby which he quite enjoyed and at that point he turned his hand a bit more seriously to shooting, and obviously the rest of it is a pretty extraordinary story.”

Matt Coward-Holley celebrates his bronze medal win
He said Coward-Holley showed “nerves of steel” in the “brutal” format of the final, and believes there will be “lots to look forward to” from him at future Olympics.

Coward-Holley’s partner, Augusta Rose Campos-Martyn, said ahead of the final that he is an “immensely driven athlete”.

Campos-Martyn, who is also a professional shooter and is representing Puerto Rico at the Olympics, said: “He is never content, constantly striving for perfection, and more success.

“But he is also incredibly modest and down-to-earth.

“When he’s not training himself he is helping out other young athletes that are coming up through the sport.”

Coward-Holley had ambitions of being a professional rugby player but he was forced to give up the sport after he broke his back twice as a teenager.

He had stopped shooting at the age of 12 to concentrate on his rugby career, but returned to the sport aged 16.

