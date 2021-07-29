Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Archer fish show off Olympic credentials by shooting at target

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 3:23 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 4:04 pm
(Sea Life London Aquarium/PA)
(Sea Life London Aquarium/PA)

Archer fish at an aquarium have been showing off their Olympic credentials by shooting bullseyes on a target.

The fish shoot prey out of the sky by firing a jet of water out of their mouths and, thanks to a special set-up rigged up by staff at Sea Life London Aquarium, they proved they can find a target as well.

Displays supervisor Rowena Kennedy said: “With the postponed 2020 Olympics now here, our team of expert aquarists at Sea Life London Aquarium wanted to get involved in all the sporting excitement.

“The archer fish are unique creatures and the perfect fishy athletes to get the team in the mood for a summer of sport.”

Archer fish, which measure between 10in and 12in, can aim very precisely thanks to their slender profile and face shape.

