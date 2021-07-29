Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Boy sustains ‘significant injuries’ in dog attack in Stoke-on-Trent

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 7:45 pm
A man in his 20s was also injured in the incident, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man in his 20s was also injured in the incident, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 12-year-old boy has suffered “significant injuries” after being mauled by a dog in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services were called to a housing estate on Dawlish Drive in Bentilee at around 2pm on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.

The child was found to have injuries to his face, back, chest and legs and was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital, the force added.

A man aged in his 20s was also injured.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 2pm this afternoon to reports a child had received significant injuries after being bitten by a dog in Bentilee.

“We attended the property on Dawlish Drive where a 12-year-old boy had suffered injuries to his face, back, chest and legs.

“A man in his 20s also suffered injuries to his legs.”

It continued: “The boy has been taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by ambulance.

“Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter or calling 101.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]