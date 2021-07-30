Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mother remanded in custody accused of murdering her baby son

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 12:05 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 1:20 pm
Police at the scene in Brompton Park, Belfast, where a baby died and another young child was critically injured (PA)
The mother of a baby boy has been remanded in custody charged with his murder.

Raluca Ioana Tagani, 29, appeared before a judge in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

She is accused of murdering her son Liam O’Keefe in a house in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Tagani, who is originally from Romania, is also accused of the attempted murder of another young child in the same stabbing incident at the property on Brompton Park.

That child is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The accused, of no fixed abode, appeared via video link from a custody cell for the brief hearing before deputy district judge Liam McStay.

She spoke only briefly to confirm she understood the charges she faced.

A Romanian interpreter translated the court proceedings.

A detective sergeant with the Police Service of Northern Ireland told the court he could connect the accused to the charge.

A solicitor for Tagani said he had no questions for the officer in respect of the connection.

The lawyer also said he would not be applying for bail for his client.

Tagani was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on August 27.

