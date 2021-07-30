Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Teenager charged with murdering man outside Tube station

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 7:06 pm
Shane Jerome was killed in Brixton last week (Nick Ansell/PA)
An 18-year-old has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a man outside Brixton Tube station last week.

Shane Jerome, 23, from Thornton Heath, south London, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.45pm on Wednesday July 21.

The Metropolitan Police charged Brandon Aldon McNeil, of Lollard Street, Lambeth, with murder on Friday.

He is also charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

McNeil is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Met said a 17-year-old boy arrested on Thursday has been bailed to return on a date in late August.

A 19-year-old man arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack has been released with no further action.

Onlookers told the PA news agency that a music video was being filmed in the area before the attack.

A witness told the BBC the incident involved a number of high-end cars, including a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and a black Range Rover, and two quad bikes.

