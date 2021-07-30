Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – July 31

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 12:46 am
What the papers say – July 31
Summer holidays, household bills and ongoing fallout from the pandemic feature among the headlines on Saturday.

The Daily Mirror carries the headline “Hols hell”, reporting a combination of “fierce storms” and Covid rules have put holidays “under a cloud”.

The Daily Mail carries a similar story, saying holiday hotspots in Europe are facing new travel rules. The paper says ministers have threatened to put Spain, France and Italy on a “new danger list”.

The Daily Telegraph says the NHS drew up “secret plans” to withdraw hospital care from people in nursing homes during a pandemic planning exercise in 2016.

Warnings over the implications of companies pursuing a “no jab, no job” policy lead The Guardian, while the i writes young people have been warned to get the vaccine or face restrictions on what they can do later in the year.

The Times writes households have been told to brace themselves for a fuel bill rise, with more than half facing an increase of £150.

The Independent leads with calls being made to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure a global climate deal.

The Sun features an interview with former EastEnders actor Sid Owen.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with campaigners hitting out as a third more families have been hit by inheritance tax.

The FT Weekend reports on a “secretive club” for Conservative party donors holding regular meetings with the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

And the Daily Star says the “pastry police” want to stop people from eating pies at the football.

