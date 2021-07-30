What the papers say – July 31

Summer holidays, household bills and ongoing fallout from the pandemic feature among the headlines on Saturday.

The Daily Mirror carries the headline “Hols hell”, reporting a combination of “fierce storms” and Covid rules have put holidays “under a cloud”.

The Daily Mail carries a similar story, saying holiday hotspots in Europe are facing new travel rules. The paper says ministers have threatened to put Spain, France and Italy on a “new danger list”.

The Daily Telegraph says the NHS drew up “secret plans” to withdraw hospital care from people in nursing homes during a pandemic planning exercise in 2016.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS made pandemic plan to deny elderly care'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/VFArqXbPFD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 30, 2021

Warnings over the implications of companies pursuing a “no jab, no job” policy lead The Guardian, while the i writes young people have been warned to get the vaccine or face restrictions on what they can do later in the year.

Guardian front page, Saturday 31 July 2021: Firms may face legal action over 'no jab, no job' threats pic.twitter.com/9UuQOcxfKW — The Guardian (@guardian) July 30, 2021

The Times writes households have been told to brace themselves for a fuel bill rise, with more than half facing an increase of £150.

Saturday’s TIMES: “Families face biggest rise in fuel bills for a decade” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0L8ROncSQE — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 30, 2021

The Independent leads with calls being made to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure a global climate deal.

Saturday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Act now to secure global climate deal, PM told” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jGYHMiWW0L — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 30, 2021

The Sun features an interview with former EastEnders actor Sid Owen.

Tomorrow's front page: Eastenders' Sid Owen lifts the lid on his cocaine and booze binges and romps with groupies https://t.co/pWppCFuhVo pic.twitter.com/NyJxd0BUMa — The Sun (@TheSun) July 30, 2021

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with campaigners hitting out as a third more families have been hit by inheritance tax.

Tomorrow's front page: Inheritance tax anger… more to pay as haul will hit £6bn#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zhdGEuoRzR — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 30, 2021

The FT Weekend reports on a “secretive club” for Conservative party donors holding regular meetings with the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 31 July https://t.co/DaDoTlbcTj pic.twitter.com/d9dWR8O6bE — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 30, 2021

And the Daily Star says the “pastry police” want to stop people from eating pies at the football.