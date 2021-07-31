Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joy at last for Jonny Brownlee as Great Britain bags mixed triathlon relay gold

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 1:58 am Updated: July 31, 2021, 3:08 am
Great Britain’s Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown Jessica Learmonth and Jonathan Brownlee on the podium with the gold medal for the Triathlon Mixed Relay (Danny Lawson/PA)
Great Britain added to its medal haul with a gold in the first-ever mixed triathlon relay in Tokyo.

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee helped Team GB to first place ahead of the US and France.

For Brownlee, it was the only colour of medal missing from his collection having won silver and bronze in the triathlon at the last two Games.

Darryl Taylor, father of Taylor-Brown and a former middle-distance runner for England, posted a picture on Instagram of the team welcoming Yee over the line captioned “What a race by team GB”.

The win means GB finished top of the medal table for the triathlon, with their gold in the team and two silvers in the men’s and women’s races for Yee and Taylor-Brown respectively.

Speaking after the race, Brownlee told the BBC: “The Olympics, I’ve completed it!

“It feels absolutely amazing.

“It’s my third Olympics and I finally walk away with gold.”

Alistair Brownlee, brother of Jonny, won golds at the London and Rio Games in the triathlon and posted a picture of the quartet with their medals to his Instagram story.

