Joy at last for Jonny Brownlee as Great Britain bags mixed triathlon relay gold

Great Britain added to its medal haul with a gold in the first-ever mixed triathlon relay in Tokyo.

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee helped Team GB to first place ahead of the US and France.

For Brownlee, it was the only colour of medal missing from his collection having won silver and bronze in the triathlon at the last two Games.

Darryl Taylor, father of Taylor-Brown and a former middle-distance runner for England, posted a picture on Instagram of the team welcoming Yee over the line captioned “What a race by team GB”.

The win means GB finished top of the medal table for the triathlon, with their gold in the team and two silvers in the men’s and women’s races for Yee and Taylor-Brown respectively.

Speaking after the race, Brownlee told the BBC: “The Olympics, I’ve completed it!

“It feels absolutely amazing.

“It’s my third Olympics and I finally walk away with gold.”

Alistair Brownlee, brother of Jonny, won golds at the London and Rio Games in the triathlon and posted a picture of the quartet with their medals to his Instagram story.