Police probing ‘unexplained’ death release photos of potential key witnesses

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 9:21 am
(Metropolitan Police/PA)
Detectives investigating the “unexplained” death of a woman in west London have released images of two women they think could hold “vital information”.

The Metropolitan Police, sharing the images on Saturday, stressed the women are not being sought as suspects but could be “key witnesses”.

The force said officers were called to Southall Park in Green Drive at around 6am on July 17 after an unresponsive woman was found.

The other woman was seen nearby
Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended but the woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Police said a post-mortem examination was started on July 18 at Fulham Mortuary. No cause of death was established and officers are awaiting the outcome of toxicology tests.

One of the women police are seeking
The Met said: “Detectives have been conducting inquiries and have identified two women who were seen in the area at the time who they think could have vital information.

“They are keen to stress that the women are not sought as suspects, but could be key witnesses.”

The images of the women, who officers would like to identify and speak to, were captured in South Road, Southall at around 11pm on July 16.

An image of a man, who officers believe could also be a key witness, was previously released by police.

Information can be provided to the Met by calling 101 and giving the reference 1674/17JUL, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

