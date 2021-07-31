Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Second arrest in fatal stabbing investigation

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 2:14 pm
Two arrests have been made after a fatal stabbing in south-east London (David Cheskin/PA)
A second person has been arrested following the death of a man stabbed in south-east London.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

She remains in custody at a south London police station.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Welland Street, Greenwich, shortly after 1am on Friday.

Reece Williams
Reece Williams, 29, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds on Friday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Reece Williams, 29, was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2.37am, police said.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

A 20-year-old man also found nearby suffering from stab injuries was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said: “My thoughts are with Reece’s family as they come to terms with his tragic death. I can assure them that we will do everything we can do bring those responsible to justice.

“My team has already spoken to a number of key witnesses who were nearby at the time to the attack, although I believe there were other people present who have not yet come forward. I would urge them to do so as soon as possible.”

Any witnesses or those who have information that could help police are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 354/30 Jul.

