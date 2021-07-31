Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Police issue drugs warning after man dies and two others taken to hospital

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 5:12 pm
Police are investigating the man’s death (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are investigating the man’s death (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police have warned of the dangers of taking illegal substances as a man died and two others are in hospital after falling ill at a north London nightclub.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to The Cause in Ashley Road, Tottenham, shortly after 3am on Saturday following a number of people becoming unwell.

The force said a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place, with his death currently being treated as “unexplained”.

Two other men were also taken to hospital where they are in a stable condition.

The Met added: “At this early stage of the investigation it is understood that all parties have taken drugs.

“At this stage we don’t believe any persons were known to each other.”

No arrests have been made.

Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of policing for Enfield and Haringey, said: “There is no safe way of taking illegal drugs, however the incidents overnight have caused us particular concern.

“We urge anyone who bought drugs in or around the nightclub to dispose of these substances as soon as possible.

“An investigation is continuing to establish where these drugs have come from and I encourage anyone with information to contact police.

“If anyone has taken an illegal substance and becomes unwell then they should seek immediate medical advice.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal