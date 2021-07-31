Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman dies in ‘severe fire’ at two-storey house in West Midlands

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 5:36 pm
The woman is believed to be in her 30s (Steve Parsons/PA)
A woman has died after a “severe fire” at a two-storey house in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Fire Service said it responded to reports of a house fire in Harvest Road, Smethwick, at 4.35am on Saturday.

Four fire engines and 19 firefighters responded, from Oldbury, West Bromwich, Woodgate Valley and Smethwick fire stations.

The service described the incident as “a severe fire which affected all of the semi-detached house”.

A woman believed to be in her 30s, who was found unconscious in a bedroom and rescued by firefighters, was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their 50s, were led to safety and given first aid by fire crews.

They were taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

House fire in Smethwick
Firefighters worked to clear debris from the incident on Saturday (Steve Parsons/PA)

The fire service added: “Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this incident.

“The fire was confirmed to be out by 6.20am and, an hour later, our resources at the scene were scaled down to one fire engine.

“Investigators from West Midlands Fire Service will be working with police colleagues to establish how the fire started.”

