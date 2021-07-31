Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dina Asher-Smith was Britain’s best athletics medal hope – Linford Christie

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 7:43 pm Updated: July 31, 2021, 11:46 pm
Linford Christie speaks at an Olympics event in Westfield on Saturday (PA)
Dina Asher-Smith was Britain’s “best medal hope” in the athletics at the Tokyo Olympics, former British sprinter Linford Christie has said.

The former Olympian, who won two silver medals and a gold in the 1988 and 1992 Games respectively, said it was “really sad” and “a shame” that Asher-Smith was forced to pull out of the 200m at this year’s Games.

The 25-year-old was tipped to become the first British woman to take an individual sprint medal since Dorothy Hyman in 1960.

But she failed to reach the 100m final in Tokyo after finishing third in her semi-final and later said she tore her hamstring five weeks ago.

Speaking exclusively to the PA news agency at an Olympics event at Westfield in west London, Christie said the fitter athletes are, the more likely they are to get injured.

He told PA: “Dina was our best medal hope, men or women. We’ve got Zharnel Hughes, so it’s possible something could happen there, but you know I think if you asked who the medal favourite is, Dina was it, so now we’ve just got to try and salvage as much as we possibly can and see where it goes.

Linford Christie file photo
Linford Christie pictured at the 1992 Games in Barcelona (John Stillwell/PA)

“It’s a shame, you know it’s really sad. These things happen. You train for years and it’s normally the last run as well when you’re in really good shape.

“The worst thing about it is the fitter you are, the more likely you are to get into. In a way it shows that she was in pretty good shape.”

Christie added that he saw the emotional interview she gave live on television, when she broke down in tears after confirming she would have to pull out.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eight
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith pulled out of the 200m after a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

“She’s young, she’s got the next one in three years’ time, so you’ve just got to get ready, got to put it behind you and get ready for three years,” he added.

“It’s just part and parcel of what we do, we just got to keep moving on.”

