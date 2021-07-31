Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Man arrested after police officer suffers broken leg in e-scooter collision

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 9:32 pm
A police officer was injured in a crash with someone riding an e-scooter (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A police officer was injured in a crash with someone riding an e-scooter (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A man has been arrested after a police officer suffered a broken leg when he was involved in a collision with an e-scooter in north London.

Officers were undertaking a pre-planned operation to target illegal use of e-scooters in Willesden High Road at around 1pm on Saturday when the incident took place.

Officers asked a male riding an e-scooter to stop but he failed to do so.

The e-scooter then collided with a police officer, knocking him to the floor.

The officer was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with a broken leg and concussion.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, obstructing a drugs search, failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, breaching the terms of a prison sentence and being unlawfully at large.

Inspector Martin Robbie said: “Officers put themselves in the face of danger on a daily basis and an incident like this demonstrates this.

“I would like to remind the public that the use of e-scooters, unless subject to a government approved scheme, is prohibited and use upon public highways and spaces will be subject to enforcement and potential seizure of the e-scooter.”

E-scooters can be used on roads, in cycle lanes and on cycle paths, but are banned from being ridden on pavements.

Private e-scooters can only legally be used in the UK on private land but are a common sight on roads and pavements.

Last month, the Metropolitan Police said they had seized 507 private e-scooters over seven days.

Around 1,200 e-scooters are available to rent in the capital across nine boroughs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal