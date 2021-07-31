Two arrested as police seek help finding 71-year-old woman

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 71-year-old woman have arrested two men and appealed to the public for help in finding the missing mother-of-two.

The Metropolitan Police said Louise Kam, from Hertfordshire, was last seen by a family member near the Spires Shopping Centre in Barnet, north-west London, at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The disappearance of Ms Kam, who has links to north-west London, was said to be “entirely out of character”.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the police investigation, with both still in custody.

Police described Ms Kam, who lives in Potters Bar, as a Chinese woman of around 5ft 4in and slim build.

She has very long black hair, brown eyes, usually dresses smartly and often carries a red handbag, the Met said.

Ms Kam had been driving a black BMW 3 Series convertible with the registration LM11 ECJ, and is believed to have driven from Borehamwood to Barnet before making her way to the Willesden High Road area on Monday afternoon.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Wednesday in north-west London and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it earlier this week.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from Specialist Crime, said: “Louise’s disappearance is entirely out of character.

“Her family – in particular her two sons – are extremely worried about her.

“Officers are also becoming increasingly concerned for Louise’s safety.

“It is vital that anyone who knows anything gets in touch with police or Crimestoppers as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or phone 101 with the reference 7210/29july.

Information can also be provided to police online at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S73-PO1

or people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.