Police attend ‘serious’ and ‘tragic incident’ at holiday park in North Wales

A holiday park in north Wales has been cordoned off after a “serious” and “tragic incident” took place inside a caravan.

North Wales Police confirmed on Saturday afternoon they were at the Ty Mawr park in Abergele following the incident.

Images posted from the scene showed dozens of people waiting in a car park while an air ambulance and police cars were parked nearby.

Another image showed a caravan had been taped off by detectives.

The details of the incident have not been confirmed.

A statement on Twitter said: “Police are in attendance at a serious incident at a Holiday Park near Abergele. Investigations are ongoing. Apologies for any disruption caused.

“There is no threat to the public but please stay away from the area whilst we deal with the incident.

Thank you for your patience.”

A spokesman for Ty Mawr holiday park, which is part of the Parkdean Resorts brand, told the PA news agency in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident.

“Ty Mawr is a 100 acre family park which welcomes tens of thousands of happy holidaymakers every year. This was an isolated and unprecedented incident which took place inside a caravan which is now a crime scene.

“Our team are assisting police with their enquiries and as it is a police matter we can’t comment further at the moment.”