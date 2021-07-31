Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police attend ‘serious’ and ‘tragic incident’ at holiday park in North Wales

By Press Association
July 31, 2021, 11:06 pm
Police confirmed they are at the scene of an incident at Ty Mawr holiday park in north Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
A holiday park in north Wales has been cordoned off after a “serious” and “tragic incident” took place inside a caravan.

North Wales Police confirmed on Saturday afternoon they were at the Ty Mawr park in Abergele following the incident.

Images posted from the scene showed dozens of people waiting in a car park while an air ambulance and police cars were parked nearby.

Another image showed a caravan had been taped off by detectives.

The details of the incident have not been confirmed.

A statement on Twitter said: “Police are in attendance at a serious incident at a Holiday Park near Abergele. Investigations are ongoing. Apologies for any disruption caused.

“There is no threat to the public but please stay away from the area whilst we deal with the incident.
Thank you for your patience.”

A spokesman for Ty Mawr holiday park, which is part of the Parkdean Resorts brand, told the PA news agency in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident.

“Ty Mawr is a 100 acre family park which welcomes tens of thousands of happy holidaymakers every year. This was an isolated and unprecedented incident which took place inside a caravan which is now a crime scene.

“Our team are assisting police with their enquiries and as it is a police matter we can’t comment further at the moment.”

