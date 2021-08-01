What the papers say – August 1

Kebabs for coronavirus jabs and a second baby for Prime Minister Boris and Carrie Johnson feature among the headlines on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph writes people will be given shopping vouchers, pizzas and other incentives if they have a coronavirus vaccine as the Government seek to “revive” the “ailing rollout”.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Shopping vouchers to boost youth jabs'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/0AJwuZwJRs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 31, 2021

The Sunday People carries a similar story with the headline of “kebabs for jabs” as young people will get “rewards” for getting a vaccine.

The Sunday Times leads with reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak has written to Mr Johnson calling for the easing of travel restrictions, telling the PM that Britain’s approach is “out of step with our international competitors”.

The Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express and Daily Star on Sunday all lead on Mrs Johnson saying she is expecting a baby.

The Observer carries a story about an aide to Sir Keir Starmer warning millions of voters that Labour lost to the Conservatives have “little idea what the party stands for”.

And The Independent reports almost 400 asylum seekers have been waiting for a decision on whether they can stay in the UK for more than a decade.