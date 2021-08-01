Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021
News / UK

Three in hospital after being struck by car near racecourse

By Press Association
August 1, 2021, 2:23 am
Police were called to the racecourse on Saturday (Alan Crowhurst/PA)
Three people have been taken to hospital after being struck by a car near Lingfield Racecourse, police said.

Surrey Police was called shortly before 11pm on Saturday to reports a car had driven into pedestrians leaving an event.

The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, no arrests have been made and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Lingfield Park Resort hosted a concert from UB40 following Saturday’s racing.

Chief Inspector Dan Gutierrez said: “We would like to reassure the public that this incident is not believed to be terror-related.

“We know that there were thousands of people in attendance at this event and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any dashcam footage of the lead up to the collision to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

