News / UK

What the papers say – August 2

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 3:14 am
What the papers say – August 2 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Monday’s papers are led by Max Whitlock and Charlotte Worthington’s Olympic victories in Tokyo.

The Metro reports on Whitlock winning gold in men’s pommel horse and Worthington topping the podium in women’s BMX freestyle.

Images of the duo adorn most of the front pages, with The Telegraph running a picture of Whitlock alongside a story on Covid booster jabs which are set to begin next month.

Elsewhere, The Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a Tory revolt over Government plans to create an amber travel watchlist of countries at risk of quickly being moved to red.

The Independent and Daily Express say the travel industry has warned “thousands” of jobs, as well as summer, could be lost if travel quarantine rules are not relaxed in Thursday’s review of the travel traffic light system.

The Guardian reports the PM is also facing pressure over a “poverty and hunger crisis” affecting the his party’s heartland constituencies.

The issues are having a substantial impact on the Conservatives’ support among public, according to the i.

The Daily Mail reports growing numbers of patients are electing to pay for life-saving surgery due to the NHS backlog.

The Sun carries an interview with England footballer Tyrone Mings, who revealed he needed therapy to deal with mental health struggles during the Euros championship.

There are concerns over the financial stability of the world’s major economies due to soaring house prices following the pandemic, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Mirror leads with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemning Iran for an attack on an oil tanker which killed a British security guard.

And the Daily Star carries a rebuke of Jeremy Clarkson over his criticism of Britain’s Olympic athletes.

