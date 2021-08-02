Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Hospital care standards ‘maintained’ in pandemic – study

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 12:25 pm Updated: August 2, 2021, 5:31 pm
A report has shown that standards of care for hospital patients admitted with Covid-19 did not slip during the pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A report has shown that standards of care for hospital patients admitted with Covid-19 did not slip during the pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Standards of care for hospital patients admitted with Covid-19 did not slip during the pandemic, a new study suggests.

More than three-quarters of people admitted to hospital with coronavirus received “good” or “excellent” care, according to a new review from the Royal College of Physicians (RCP).

Researchers examined the case records of 510 patients treated across 19 NHS trusts in England during 2020.

Overall, 96.5% were deemed to have received adequate, good or excellent care, and for 77.4% the care was good or excellent.

It was deemed to be poor for 3.5% of patients.

The reviewers said the “very few instances of poor care” was “exceptional given the enormous pressures that were very rapidly placed upon the NHS at the start of the pandemic”.

When poor care was identified, it was linked to end-of-life care, patients who had acquired Covid-19 while in hospital, or delays in assessment or escalation of care.

The RCP said that, despite overall good performance, hospitals should “strive to reduce variation in care” in some areas including end-of-life care in hospital, care for those with learning disabilities, and documentation and communication.

Dr John Dean, the RCP’s clinical director for quality improvement and patient safety, said: “My colleagues in the NHS have been faced with unprecedented challenges during the pandemic but RCP’s study shows how almost all care provided has been of the right standard.

“We can, however, learn from excellent care, and variations in care, just as we can learn from poor care, and I am sure that this study will prove invaluable as we seek to learn from this extraordinary time.”

Dr Susie Orme, consultant in care of the elderly at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which took part in the study, said: “At the start of the first wave of Covid-19, before we had the knowledge and the treatments we now have and when, at times, the only available treatment was to care, we continued to care well.

“This report highlights how healthcare organisations maintained the high standards of patient care we would expect in non-pandemic times.”

Commenting on the study, Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: “Throughout the pandemic we have seen day in and day out the incredible dedication of NHS staff, often in extraordinarily difficult circumstances, and these findings once again demonstrate their remarkable efforts in providing high-quality patient care to those who needed it.

“Hardworking frontline staff have achieved the same high standards of care alongside treating over 400,000 seriously ill people in hospitals with Covid, continuing non-Covid care and delivering the largest and fastest vaccine rollout in health service history.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]