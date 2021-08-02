Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Five-year-old boy found dead in river in Bridgend named by police

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 3:53 pm Updated: August 2, 2021, 4:59 pm
Tributes have been left by the river (Claire Hayhurst/PA)
A “handsome and clever” five-year-old boy found dead in a river in South Wales has been named as Logan Mwangi.

The body of the youngster was found in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where it was confirmed he had died.

On Sunday evening, South Wales Police announced a 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, all from the Bridgend area, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A force spokesman said on Monday: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a five-year-old boy in Sarn, Bridgend.

“He has been named as Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, from Sarn.

“Three people arrested in connection with the investigation, a 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, remain in custody.”

Officers previously said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The force appealed for anyone with information to contact the major crime team, quoting the reference number 2100268674.

#UPDATE | Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a five year-old boy in #Sarn, #Bridgend.He has been…

Posted by South Wales Police Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend on Monday, August 2, 2021

Family friends have paid tribute to Logan, who they described as “kind, funny, polite, handsome & clever”, on social media.

Those wishing to pay their respects were asked to place teddy bears at a lamp-post and footbridge near the scene of the tragedy.

People arrived throughout Sunday and Monday to lay flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

Many of those who came to lay tributes said they did not know Logan or his family but travelled to the area after hearing news of his death.

A number of police cordons were placed around the river, as well as in front of a property on Lower Llansantffraid, the road opposite.

Police cordoned off a property near the river (Claire Hayhurst/PA)
Police officers in white forensic suits were seen entering and leaving the property on Monday.

On Saturday, Chief Inspector Geraint White said detectives were keeping an “open mind” about what happened.

“We are keeping an open mind and are working hard to establish the full circumstances of his death so that we can provide answers to his family,” he said.

“This is an extensive and sensitive investigation, and many people have been affected by this death.

“We would request that respect is extended to all those involved and that people do not speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.

“As our investigation continues I would like to thank the local community for their understanding and support whilst we carry out further enquiries.”

