Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 29, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 30-August 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, nine (3%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 306 (97%) have seen a fall.

Lincoln has the highest rate, with 649 new cases in the seven days to July 29 – the equivalent of 653.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 356.5 in the seven days to July 22.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 1,044.1 to 573.1, with 808 new cases.

Blackpool has the third highest rate, down from 768.0 to 516.3, with 720 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Lincoln (up from 356.5 to 653.6)

Exeter (396.5 to 504.5)

Somerset West & Taunton (175.4 to 243.7)

North Kesteven (277.1 to 343.8)

Breckland (166.5 to 207.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 22.

Lincoln, 653.6, (649), 356.5, (354)

Middlesbrough, 573.1, (808), 1044.1, (1472)

Blackpool, 516.3, (720), 768.0, (1071)

Exeter, 504.5, (663), 396.5, (521)

Hull, 501.6, (1303), 604.4, (1570)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 499.1, (1973), 511.7, (2023)

Stockton-on-Tees, 496.6, (980), 946.6, (1868)

Redcar and Cleveland, 471.7, (647), 1128.7, (1548)

North East Lincolnshire, 470.7, (751), 804.7, (1284)

Plymouth, 454.4, (1191), 709.7, (1860)

Sheffield, 450.7, (2636), 501.0, (2930)

Mansfield, 436.4, (477), 462.9, (506)

Salford, 429.6, (1112), 601.2, (1556)

Bristol, 421.9, (1955), 673.5, (3121)

Rushcliffe, 419.5, (500), 562.2, (670)

Doncaster, 408.5, (1274), 749.0, (2336)

Southampton, 407.5, (1029), 523.5, (1322)

Torbay, 396.3, (540), 590.0, (804)

South Tyneside, 396.1, (598), 790.2, (1193)

Darlington, 392.3, (419), 733.1, (783)

Calderdale, 391.6, (828), 489.0, (1034)

Knowsley, 391.1, (590), 446.8, (674)

Newark and Sherwood, 388.0, (475), 581.6, (712)

Nottingham, 385.7, (1284), 512.5, (1706)

Norwich, 382.7, (538), 351.4, (494)

Leeds, 377.4, (2993), 528.3, (4190)

North Tyneside, 375.6, (781), 555.5, (1155)

Gedling, 374.9, (442), 547.1, (645)

Wakefield, 372.1, (1296), 623.3, (2171)

Rotherham, 371.1, (985), 527.5, (1400)

Brighton and Hove, 364.7, (1061), 457.9, (1332)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 361.6, (1095), 613.9, (1859)

Sunderland, 360.5, (1001), 755.8, (2099)

Bassetlaw, 359.3, (422), 697.3, (819)

St. Helens, 358.8, (648), 490.6, (886)

Hartlepool, 358.7, (336), 855.2, (801)

Gateshead, 356.8, (721), 620.1, (1253)

Liverpool, 356.4, (1775), 431.7, (2150)

South Gloucestershire, 356.4, (1016), 726.1, (2070)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 355.4, (658), 491.0, (909)

Fylde, 355.3, (287), 594.2, (480)

Wyre, 355.1, (398), 615.6, (690)

Corby, 353.1, (255), 432.0, (312)

Manchester, 352.9, (1951), 480.2, (2655)

Kettering, 350.8, (357), 452.0, (460)

Oldham, 350.5, (831), 627.6, (1488)

Solihull, 350.3, (758), 666.9, (1443)

Burnley, 349.8, (311), 548.8, (488)

Barnsley, 345.5, (853), 612.1, (1511)

North Kesteven, 343.8, (402), 277.1, (324)

Leicester, 339.6, (1203), 397.8, (1409)

West Lancashire, 336.8, (385), 471.5, (539)

East Hertfordshire, 335.9, (503), 460.1, (689)

Bolsover, 335.1, (270), 455.5, (367)

Warrington, 334.7, (703), 518.1, (1088)

Bradford, 333.8, (1802), 551.5, (2977)

Blaby, 332.9, (338), 457.0, (464)

Lambeth, 327.9, (1069), 526.3, (1716)

Ashfield, 326.0, (417), 512.0, (655)

Sandwell, 323.3, (1062), 483.5, (1588)

Gloucester, 322.9, (417), 425.9, (550)

Copeland, 322.7, (220), 797.9, (544)

Medway, 322.4, (898), 426.1, (1187)

Bath and North East Somerset, 322.3, (623), 515.3, (996)

Wandsworth, 321.8, (1061), 555.7, (1832)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 321.2, (1096), 545.2, (1860)

Eastleigh, 320.4, (428), 402.7, (538)

Preston, 320.0, (458), 505.8, (724)

North East Derbyshire, 318.3, (323), 566.7, (575)

Three Rivers, 318.2, (297), 563.6, (526)

County Durham, 317.9, (1685), 597.1, (3165)

Rochdale, 316.5, (704), 557.5, (1240)

Birmingham, 314.9, (3596), 472.8, (5398)

North Warwickshire, 312.6, (204), 540.9, (353)

Swindon, 311.4, (692), 435.7, (968)

Islington, 310.6, (753), 458.2, (1111)

Brent, 310.5, (1024), 388.8, (1282)

Sefton, 309.7, (856), 398.7, (1102)

Harlow, 309.0, (269), 465.2, (405)

Wigan, 308.5, (1014), 606.7, (1994)

Epping Forest, 308.3, (406), 472.3, (622)

Tameside, 308.2, (698), 570.4, (1292)

Wirral, 307.4, (996), 402.1, (1303)

Southwark, 307.1, (979), 484.3, (1544)

Oxford, 307.0, (468), 359.4, (548)

Dartford, 306.4, (345), 529.3, (596)

Ealing, 306.3, (1047), 393.8, (1346)

Cheltenham, 304.4, (354), 313.0, (364)

Portsmouth, 302.9, (651), 485.8, (1044)

Cambridge, 302.9, (378), 337.3, (421)

Kirklees, 301.1, (1324), 415.9, (1829)

Walsall, 300.5, (858), 424.9, (1213)

Bromsgrove, 299.4, (299), 531.6, (531)

Waltham Forest, 298.9, (828), 395.0, (1094)

Northampton, 297.8, (669), 418.9, (941)

West Lindsey, 295.8, (283), 289.5, (277)

Bedford, 295.5, (512), 393.0, (681)

Trafford, 294.5, (699), 456.3, (1083)

Thurrock, 293.7, (512), 385.5, (672)

North Lincolnshire, 293.1, (505), 376.7, (649)

Torridge, 293.0, (200), 300.3, (205)

Hertsmere, 292.6, (307), 499.4, (524)

Stockport, 291.7, (856), 514.6, (1510)

Bury, 291.6, (557), 467.6, (893)

Scarborough, 291.5, (317), 504.8, (549)

North West Leicestershire, 291.5, (302), 494.2, (512)

Harrow, 291.0, (731), 393.4, (988)

Broxbourne, 290.9, (283), 505.8, (492)

Wolverhampton, 290.9, (766), 428.3, (1128)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 289.5, (376), 587.5, (763)

Dudley, 288.9, (929), 502.2, (1615)

Northumberland, 288.4, (930), 502.4, (1620)

Lewisham, 288.4, (882), 406.1, (1242)

East Devon, 287.8, (421), 356.2, (521)

Haringey, 287.7, (773), 415.0, (1115)

Coventry, 287.2, (1067), 505.8, (1879)

Bexley, 286.4, (711), 480.1, (1192)

Tower Hamlets, 286.1, (929), 407.1, (1322)

Peterborough, 284.8, (576), 314.0, (635)

Great Yarmouth, 283.9, (282), 569.8, (566)

Central Bedfordshire, 283.7, (819), 478.8, (1382)

Charnwood, 283.6, (527), 415.9, (773)

Barrow-in-Furness, 283.4, (190), 489.2, (328)

Greenwich, 281.7, (811), 388.3, (1118)

Hackney and City of London, 280.9, (817), 441.5, (1284)

Chorley, 279.2, (330), 555.8, (657)

Rutland, 278.0, (111), 310.6, (124)

Milton Keynes, 278.0, (749), 377.4, (1017)

Barnet, 277.6, (1099), 429.4, (1700)

Richmondshire, 277.3, (149), 435.5, (234)

Teignbridge, 277.3, (372), 378.6, (508)

Spelthorne, 276.4, (276), 399.6, (399)

Broxtowe, 276.2, (315), 504.2, (575)

Hambleton, 276.2, (253), 555.7, (509)

Hounslow, 275.9, (749), 343.6, (933)

South Staffordshire, 275.7, (310), 447.4, (503)

Havering, 275.1, (714), 394.1, (1023)

Halton, 273.5, (354), 404.9, (524)

Watford, 273.4, (264), 501.2, (484)

Tonbridge and Malling, 272.4, (360), 485.8, (642)

Richmond upon Thames, 271.7, (538), 420.2, (832)

Luton, 270.8, (577), 346.4, (738)

Chesterfield, 270.7, (284), 510.0, (535)

Colchester, 270.7, (527), 429.9, (837)

Adur, 270.6, (174), 440.1, (283)

Wellingborough, 269.7, (215), 353.8, (282)

South Norfolk, 269.7, (380), 294.6, (415)

Rugby, 269.0, (293), 459.9, (501)

Cheshire West and Chester, 268.7, (922), 392.9, (1348)

Gravesham, 268.4, (287), 408.6, (437)

Chichester, 268.3, (325), 396.3, (480)

Southend-on-Sea, 268.1, (491), 492.0, (901)

Wyre Forest, 266.6, (270), 423.5, (429)

South Ribble, 265.4, (294), 594.8, (659)

Dorset, 265.3, (1004), 283.2, (1072)

Newham, 265.1, (936), 302.4, (1068)

Welwyn Hatfield, 264.9, (326), 452.7, (557)

Worcester, 263.8, (267), 543.4, (550)

North Devon, 263.5, (256), 490.0, (476)

Croydon, 263.5, (1019), 391.8, (1515)

Erewash, 263.5, (304), 502.7, (580)

Westminster, 262.9, (687), 359.7, (940)

Cheshire East, 262.7, (1009), 407.1, (1564)

Wiltshire, 262.0, (1310), 370.0, (1850)

Stoke-on-Trent, 261.7, (671), 446.6, (1145)

Tamworth, 260.8, (200), 482.4, (370)

Redditch, 260.4, (222), 452.7, (386)

East Northamptonshire, 260.2, (246), 422.1, (399)

Merton, 260.0, (537), 370.4, (765)

Bromley, 260.0, (864), 451.0, (1499)

Harrogate, 259.9, (418), 441.5, (710)

Uttlesford, 259.6, (237), 442.6, (404)

Worthing, 259.6, (287), 377.1, (417)

North Somerset, 259.5, (558), 465.9, (1002)

Hillingdon, 259.4, (796), 385.2, (1182)

Selby, 259.3, (235), 490.0, (444)

Chelmsford, 259.0, (462), 529.2, (944)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 259.0, (293), 406.6, (460)

Stevenage, 258.4, (227), 388.2, (341)

Sevenoaks, 258.4, (312), 501.0, (605)

Arun, 258.2, (415), 493.9, (794)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 257.6, (1473), 344.3, (1969)

East Lindsey, 256.8, (364), 349.3, (495)

South Northamptonshire, 256.1, (242), 444.5, (420)

Boston, 255.1, (179), 389.0, (273)

Fareham, 254.7, (296), 335.5, (390)

Derbyshire Dales, 254.4, (184), 410.6, (297)

Rochford, 254.1, (222), 505.9, (442)

Broadland, 253.9, (332), 302.8, (396)

Stroud, 253.4, (304), 404.3, (485)

Wychavon, 252.6, (327), 326.0, (422)

Crawley, 251.8, (283), 540.0, (607)

High Peak, 251.4, (233), 358.3, (332)

Kensington and Chelsea, 251.1, (392), 376.6, (588)

Redbridge, 250.6, (765), 285.7, (872)

Tunbridge Wells, 250.2, (297), 357.1, (424)

South Bucks, 249.8, (175), 402.6, (282)

Reading, 249.7, (404), 365.9, (592)

Harborough, 249.4, (234), 431.7, (405)

Epsom and Ewell, 249.3, (201), 403.1, (325)

Brentwood, 249.3, (192), 475.2, (366)

Craven, 246.8, (141), 561.8, (321)

Bracknell Forest, 246.4, (302), 458.6, (562)

Castle Point, 245.6, (222), 535.5, (484)

Oadby and Wigston, 245.5, (140), 377.1, (215)

York, 245.5, (517), 355.6, (749)

Wycombe, 245.1, (428), 417.4, (729)

Somerset West and Taunton, 243.7, (378), 175.4, (272)

Lancaster, 242.4, (354), 495.8, (724)

Mid Sussex, 242.3, (366), 367.5, (555)

Cannock Chase, 242.2, (244), 473.4, (477)

Wokingham, 241.9, (414), 369.3, (632)

Hyndburn, 241.8, (196), 413.4, (335)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 241.8, (238), 460.2, (453)

Elmbridge, 241.2, (330), 354.5, (485)

Gosport, 240.5, (204), 411.4, (349)

Test Valley, 240.2, (303), 437.5, (552)

Maidstone, 239.2, (411), 472.0, (811)

Telford and Wrekin, 238.5, (429), 483.7, (870)

Mid Devon, 238.1, (196), 292.8, (241)

Sutton, 237.9, (491), 405.1, (836)

Camden, 237.4, (641), 398.1, (1075)

East Staffordshire, 237.2, (284), 388.3, (465)

Winchester, 237.1, (296), 351.6, (439)

Kingston upon Thames, 236.0, (419), 346.5, (615)

South Hams, 235.6, (205), 328.7, (286)

Pendle, 235.6, (217), 426.7, (393)

Tewkesbury, 234.7, (223), 261.0, (248)

St Albans, 234.4, (348), 466.8, (693)

Barking and Dagenham, 234.4, (499), 304.4, (648)

Derby, 232.8, (599), 358.7, (923)

Rossendale, 232.2, (166), 454.7, (325)

Tandridge, 231.5, (204), 368.8, (325)

Bolton, 231.3, (665), 430.9, (1239)

Dacorum, 230.7, (357), 454.9, (704)

Havant, 230.5, (291), 343.1, (433)

Reigate and Banstead, 229.9, (342), 418.2, (622)

Hastings, 229.9, (213), 338.9, (314)

Lichfield, 228.1, (239), 431.5, (452)

Canterbury, 227.9, (377), 220.1, (364)

South Kesteven, 226.8, (323), 271.7, (387)

New Forest, 226.0, (407), 329.3, (593)

Huntingdonshire, 225.9, (402), 332.7, (592)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 225.9, (342), 357.3, (541)

Daventry, 225.7, (194), 329.3, (283)

Hart, 225.6, (219), 418.2, (406)

South Derbyshire, 224.7, (241), 336.6, (361)

Warwick, 223.3, (321), 473.0, (680)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 223.3, (289), 455.0, (589)

South Cambridgeshire, 221.3, (352), 285.4, (454)

North Hertfordshire, 220.9, (295), 401.3, (536)

Amber Valley, 220.8, (283), 476.0, (610)

Ipswich, 220.6, (302), 281.9, (386)

Mole Valley, 220.1, (192), 348.4, (304)

Allerdale, 218.9, (214), 609.7, (596)

Slough, 216.7, (324), 277.5, (415)

Chiltern, 215.8, (207), 462.9, (444)

Tendring, 214.9, (315), 446.9, (655)

Basildon, 214.2, (401), 487.2, (912)

Maldon, 212.5, (138), 446.7, (290)

West Oxfordshire, 212.4, (235), 319.0, (353)

Braintree, 212.3, (324), 380.1, (580)

Enfield, 210.3, (702), 317.6, (1060)

Stratford-on-Avon, 209.8, (273), 333.6, (434)

Breckland, 207.2, (290), 166.5, (233)

West Berkshire, 206.4, (327), 335.8, (532)

Sedgemoor, 206.2, (254), 285.8, (352)

Stafford, 206.1, (283), 386.1, (530)

Lewes, 205.3, (212), 273.1, (282)

North Norfolk, 205.1, (215), 230.8, (242)

Cherwell, 202.0, (304), 345.5, (520)

Basingstoke and Deane, 200.5, (354), 459.3, (811)

East Suffolk, 200.4, (500), 229.7, (573)

Ashford, 198.4, (258), 304.5, (396)

Runnymede, 197.9, (177), 335.5, (300)

Rushmoor, 197.7, (187), 285.4, (270)

Horsham, 197.5, (284), 299.7, (431)

Babergh, 196.7, (181), 339.0, (312)

Wealden, 195.7, (316), 307.8, (497)

Dover, 193.9, (229), 239.6, (283)

Ribble Valley, 193.8, (118), 374.5, (228)

Mid Suffolk, 193.5, (201), 268.5, (279)

Melton, 193.3, (99), 406.2, (208)

Swale, 191.9, (288), 371.8, (558)

Isle of Wight, 191.9, (272), 252.5, (358)

Mendip, 191.2, (221), 369.4, (427)

Guildford, 189.9, (283), 312.8, (466)

Blackburn with Darwen, 189.7, (284), 365.4, (547)

East Cambridgeshire, 189.2, (170), 241.5, (217)

Thanet, 187.4, (266), 182.5, (259)

Vale of White Horse, 186.8, (254), 315.4, (429)

Woking, 186.5, (188), 361.1, (364)

South Lakeland, 185.6, (195), 398.7, (419)

South Somerset, 184.7, (311), 352.8, (594)

Aylesbury Vale, 184.5, (368), 310.9, (620)

Waverley, 184.4, (233), 285.8, (361)

Carlisle, 182.2, (198), 510.7, (555)

East Hampshire, 181.5, (222), 274.7, (336)

Cotswold, 179.2, (161), 270.4, (243)

South Oxfordshire, 178.1, (253), 288.6, (410)

Ryedale, 175.2, (97), 267.2, (148)

West Suffolk, 173.7, (311), 263.6, (472)

Eastbourne, 172.5, (179), 313.3, (325)

Forest of Dean, 171.7, (149), 335.3, (291)

Folkestone and Hythe, 169.0, (191), 323.9, (366)

Rother, 165.5, (159), 276.9, (266)

Shropshire, 164.0, (530), 306.1, (989)

Surrey Heath, 160.1, (143), 328.1, (293)

Herefordshire, 159.8, (308), 253.1, (488)

West Devon, 159.5, (89), 249.1, (139)

South Holland, 149.4, (142), 255.7, (243)

Fenland, 147.3, (150), 273.9, (279)

Eden, 127.7, (68), 242.2, (129)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 127.5, (193), 233.2, (353)

Malvern Hills, 127.1, (100), 335.5, (264)