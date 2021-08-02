Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Google reveals Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with new camera bar

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 5:39 pm
Tech giant discusses its new chip system that will power its latest handsets, ahead of their autumn launch (Google/PA)
Google has offered an early glimpse of its new Pixel smartphone, featuring a camera bar to house its improved sensors and lenses.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not due to officially launch until the autumn, but the firm has released information about a new chip system that will power the new handsets.

Since starting the Pixel range in 2016, Google has largely focused on artificial intelligence in its upgrades, but the firm said it has “run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission”.

Tensor, the firm’s first custom-built SoC (system on a chip) for Pixel phones, will enable improvements to AI features such as the camera system and speech recognition.

Google also revealed model images of the smartphones, with a matt aluminium finish for the Pixel 6 and light polished aluminium for the Pro version.

A bar along the rear of the phones has been added because the sensors and lenses are “now too big to fit into the traditional square”.

“The team that designed our silicon wanted to make Pixel even more capable,” said Rick Osterlor, Google’s senior vice president for devices and services.

“For example, with Tensor we thought about every piece of the chip and customised it to run Google’s computational photography models.

“For users, this means entirely new features, plus improvements to existing ones.

“Tensor enables us to make the Google phones we’ve always envisioned — phones that keep getting better, while tapping the most powerful parts of Google, all in a highly personalised experience.”

