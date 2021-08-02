Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Ever Given prepares to dock in the UK – four months later than planned

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 5:51 pm Updated: August 2, 2021, 5:57 pm
The container ship Ever Given, chartered and operated by container transportation and shipping company Evergreen Marine, waits off the Suffolk coast for a berth at Felixstowe docks.
The container ship Ever Given, chartered and operated by container transportation and shipping company Evergreen Marine, waits off the Suffolk coast for a berth at Felixstowe docks.

The huge container ship that blocked the Suez Canal is preparing to dock in the UK for the first time since causing disruption to global shipping.

The Ever Given blocked the major shipping lane in Egypt for nearly a week earlier this year.

Under original plans the 400m-long ship was due to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk in early April.

But instead it is expected to arrive on Tuesday and can be spotted at sea from the coastal town.

The Ever Given can be seen from Felixstowe waiting to berth in the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Nigel Pickover/PA)

The ship was heading for Rotterdam when it ploughed into the sandy bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal on March 23.

It was stuck for nearly a week causing one of the biggest traffic jams in shipping history.

Hundreds of ships were delayed as they waited for the canal to be unblocked and some vessels were forced to take the much longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

A digger being used to free the Ever Given from the Suez Canal (Suez Canal Authority/PA)
A digger being used to free the Ever Given from the Suez Canal (Suez Canal Authority/PA)

The ship, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, was held for more than three months amid a financial dispute over compensation.

After an agreement was met between the ship’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, and canal authorities it was freed to continue its voyage in July.

It unloaded cargo in Rotterdam before heading toward Felixstowe, where it is expected to berth at around 0900 on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]