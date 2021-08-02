Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

British swimmers arrive back in UK after medal success in Tokyo

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 7:15 pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

British swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean have arrived back in the UK after their success at Tokyo 2020.

Team GB claimed a record eight swimming medals, eclipsing their previous best of seven at the 1908 Games.

Peaty, 26, won two golds and a silver in Tokyo, including retaining his men’s 100-metre breaststroke title.

Post-Olympic event
Adam Peaty sign autographs at Heathrow Airport (Aaron Chown/PA)

Olympic debutant Dean, 21, was a breakout star at the Games with golds in the individual and relay 200-metre freestyle events.

The two Olympians touched down at Heathrow Airport on Monday evening and were pictured wearing their medals as they signed autographs and posed for photographs.

Post-Olympic event
Tom Dean poses for a selfie at Heathrow (Aaron Chown/PA)

Only the US and Australia finished ahead of Britain in the swimming medals table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal