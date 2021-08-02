Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New set of stamps issued exploring Industrial Revolution inventions

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 12:08 am
New stamps are being issued to mark the Industrial Revolution (Royal Mail/PA)
A new set of stamps is being issued marking some of the engineering and technical advances that were part of the Industrial Revolution.

The stamps feature Watt’s rotative steam engine, the Penydarren locomotive, Spinning jenny, Lombe’s silk mill and Portland cement.

Royal Mail is also releasing a miniature sheet of stamps, depicting advances of the Electric Revolution and the harnessing of electricity.

New Royal Mail stamps
Royal Mail worked with experts including Barrie Trinder, the author of numerous books on the Industrial Revolution, for the set of 10 stamps, which go on sale on August 12.

The first Industrial Revolution was based around the harnessing of water and steam power, the use of new materials, the expansion of textile manufacturing and the development of canals and railways, while the Electric Revolution focused on the harnessing of electricity.

New Royal Mail stamps
Some of Royal Mail’s new set of stamps that explore some of the ground-breaking inventions that defined the industrial and electric revolutions (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, of Royal Mail, said: “The advances made in the Industrial and Electric Revolutions significantly transformed industrial practices across the globe.

“These stamps pay tribute to some of the innovative and ground-breaking ideas and inventions that originated in Great Britain and changed the world.”

