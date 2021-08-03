Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

25% of staff working in the office at Government department, minister says

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 10:11 am
Parliament Street and Whitehall street sign (Victoria Jones/PA)
Parliament Street and Whitehall street sign (Victoria Jones/PA)

Around 25% of staff in a Government department are currently in the office on any one day, a minister has said.

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, was asked on Times Radio on Tuesday morning how many civil servants have returned to the office.

The minister estimated that in the Department for Education the figure is around 20-25% on any one day.

The Government is no longer instructing people to work from home, and is instead saying that it will leave the decision over returning to the workplace to businesses.

Gillian Keegan (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Gillian Keegan (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

But Government advice also says it “expects and recommends a gradual return over the summer”.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak told LinkedIn News on Monday that it was “really beneficial” working in an office environment early in his career.

He said he made “strong relationships” at the office and still talks to his early mentors, and doubted if he would have been able to do so if working remotely when starting work.

“That’s why I think, for young people in particular, being able to physically be in an office is valuable,” he said.

Ms Keegan told Times Radio on Tuesday: “I have been in the office four days a week since June last year, as have many of us you know, because obviously we have had to navigate these very difficult decisions during the pandemic.

“And many of the civil servants are also back now, more and more are coming back, and quite frankly they are all excited to come back.”

Office workers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Office workers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She added: “We have been there all the time as have many civil servants who support us.

“Of course, the Government’s advice was to work from home and we have only recently changed that advice to say it is safe to go back to the office.”

She said the Government has said “use the summer to sort of reintroduce people coming back”.

Asked how many civil servants are back in the office, she said: “In the DfE, I would say probably 20-25% at the moment on any one day, obviously different people are coming in different days.”

She added: “I think we have led by example and I think more and more people will, but we have said ‘use the summer to get people coming back, get people comfortable with coming back’, and you know not everybody will be back all the time, flexible working will be part of our future and we are not telling businesses what to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal