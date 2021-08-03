Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Teenager appears in court accused of music video murder

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 10:27 am Updated: August 3, 2021, 10:32 am
Brandon Aldon McNeil, 18, was charged with Mr Jerome’s murder and appeared at the Old Bailey (PA)
A teenager has appeared in court accused of stabbing a motorcyclist to death during a music video shoot.

Shane Jerome, 23, was riding his motorbike in Brixton, south London, as part of a convoy of vehicles including a green Lamborghini featuring in the film.

It is alleged a man armed with a large knife ran up to Mr Jerome and stabbed him in the chest, piercing his heart.

The attacker also allegedly swung the blade at a second man on a quad bike which was also part of the convoy near Brixton Tube station.

Despite efforts to save him, Mr Jerome, from Thornton Heath, south London, was pronounced dead at the scene on the evening of July 21.

Brandon Aldon McNeil, 18, was charged with Mr Jerome’s murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

On Tuesday, McNeil, of Lollard Street, Vauxhall, south London, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

The defendant, who was on video link from Thameside jail, spoke only to confirm his identity.

Judge Simon Mayo QC set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing on October 19.

Remanding McNeil into custody, the judge warned him there was a “high risk” his trial would not take place within the time limit in January due to the limited number of courts available in the pandemic.

