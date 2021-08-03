Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Olympic medallist ‘will dive into special roast dinner to celebrate’

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 12:29 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 12:31 pm
Great Britain’s Jack Laugher celebrates on the podium (Martin Rickett/PA)
The parents of diver Jack Laugher have said they will celebrate his Olympic bronze medal success with a roast dinner with all the trimmings when he returns to the UK.

Dave and Jackie Laugher, from Ripon, North Yorkshire, said they were “super-relieved” and burst into tears when their son bagged third place in the men’s 3m springboard final in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

The couple revealed that the 26-year-old insisted on calling his parents to tell them he loved them before being ushered on to the podium to receive his medal.

Mrs Laugher, 57, told the PA news agency they will welcome their son home to Yorkshire with a family celebration.

She said: “It will probably just be a family roast dinner.”

Laugher during the men’s 3m springboard final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mr Laugher added: “Mum’s Yorkshire puddings and roast beef and plenty of gravy.

“That’s his usual go-to when he’s been away for a while.”

Speaking from their front garden, which was decorated with Team GB bunting and flags, the couple said they were not sure Laugher was certain of a medal until the last dive.

Mrs Laugher said: “We’re super-relieved and just so proud of Jack and very, very happy.”

She added: “We were relieved for him because, going into competition, he normally would have competed many times, 20 or 30 times in a year before the Olympics, and this time, he’s only competed three.

“He didn’t do so well in the Europeans so we knew that he was very nervous about going into the Olympics without having that record going into it.”

Mr Laugher, 62, added: “We know from watching diving for years and years that there is no such thing as a certainty until the very last dive has been dived, it can just go wrong so easily for anybody.

“We just burst into tears a bit when we finally saw him. It was great.”

The couple said they had spoken to their son immediately after the competition and that he was relieved but thought he could have performed better.

They said: “All of the officials were trying to usher him to go on to the podium but he wanted to FaceTime us first just to see him and say hello to him and to say that he loves his mum and dad.”

Mrs Laugher added: “He was relieved as well. He said he could have done better and had better dives in him, which I think is good, that’s the competitor in him, he wants to compete more.

Laugher (left) and coach Adam Smallwood (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We’re super-happy and he should be as well.”

Mr and Mrs Laugher revealed that they had planned a trip to Tokyo to watch their son compete in the Olympics and were “disappointed” not to be there in person.

They added that they were “very tired” after staying up to watch the semi-final at 2am, followed closely by the final at 7am, but they had celebrated with tea and cake for breakfast.

They said: “We’d got a trip planned out to Japan, we had tickets bought, so we missed out seeing that, and we probably wouldn’t have had such an early day, or late night.”

Mrs Laugher added: “We had about an hour between the semi-finals and the finals where we dozed off for a little while but they were quite tight timings.”

