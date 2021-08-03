Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

MoD pays ‘ethical hackers’ to find flaws in bid to avoid cyber attacks

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 12:39 pm
Officials have embraced a non-traditional approach to protect national digital assets against bad actors (Yui Mok/PA)
Officials have embraced a non-traditional approach to protect national digital assets against bad actors (Yui Mok/PA)

Hackers have been paid by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to search their computer systems for vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by real cyber threats.

The department’s first bug bounty program saw 26 so-called “ethical hackers” invited to go under the bonnet of its networks for 30 days, in a bid to get ahead of bad actors and improve national security.

Bug bounty programs offer people a financial reward in exchange for reporting technical flaws.

It is a non-traditional approach for the MoD but common practice among the technology industry and has already been adopted by the US Department of Defence to great success.

The program is led by HackerOne, which carries out background checks on its community of hackers.

Christine Maxwell, the MoD’s chief information security officer, said the move was an “essential step in reducing cyber risk and improving resilience”.

“Working with the ethical hacking community allows us to build out our bench of tech talent and bring more diverse perspectives to protect and defend our assets,” she explained.

One participant, Trevor Shingles, said he was able to alert the MoD to a flaw he uncovered which would have allowed a bad actor to modify permissions and gain access.

“It’s been proven that a closed and secretive approach to security doesn’t work well,” he said.

“For the MoD to be as open as it has with providing authorised access to their systems is a real testament that they are embracing all the tools at their disposal to really harden and secure their applications.

“This is a great example to set for not only the UK, but for other countries to benchmark their own security practices against.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]