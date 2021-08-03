Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nabbed by the bill! Cheeky swan detained after blocking traffic

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 2:40 pm
The swan was put in the back of a police car (Cambridgeshire Constabulary/PA)
A “cheeky” swan was detained by police in Cambridgeshire after reportedly blocking traffic.

The swan was put in the back of a police car and released into the nearest lake after calls came in about the bird blocking the A428 at Hardwick.

“On Friday, our road policing officers received multiple reports of an angry individual swanning around and blocking traffic on the A428 at Hardwick,” Cambridgeshire Police said.

They added: “One swan detained (put in the back of a police car) and taken to custody (the nearest water officers could find!)

“Thank you to those who reported it and helped us to rescue this cheeky chap!”

Comparisons were made by Facebook commenters to the film Hot Fuzz, in which Simon Pegg and Nick Frost play police officers in a fictional small town and deal with their own pesky swan.

