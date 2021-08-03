Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Ever Given docks in Felixstowe after blocking Suez Canal

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 4:24 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 5:58 pm
The container ship Ever Given (Aaron Chown/PA)
The container ship Ever Given (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ever Given, the ship that sparked global attention after blocking the Suez Canal earlier this year, has finally docked in the UK.

The huge container vessel caused mass disruption to world trade in April when it became stuck for six days in the major shipping lane in Egypt.

The arrival at the Port of Felixstowe on Tuesday comes four months later than planned.

Its mooring has attracted onlookers interested in witnessing the ship pull in.

Pictures showed dozens of people gathered along the port’s banks, some with deck chairs and binoculars.

According to the port’s log, Ever Given officially docked at 4.30pm. Its next destination is Hamburg, Germany.

Ever Given
People watch as the container ship Ever Given arrives at the Port of Felixstowe (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 400m-long ship, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, was heading for Rotterdam when it got wedged into the sandy bank of a narrow stretch of the canal on March 23.

It took almost a week to unblock it from the waterway, meanwhile causing one of the biggest traffic jams in shipping history.

The chaos and backlog meant the journeys of hundreds of ships were delayed and some were forced to take the much longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

The Ever Given at the Port of Felixstowe
The Ever Given at the Port of Felixstowe (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was then held by the Egyptian authorities, in charge of the canal, for more than three months amid a financial dispute over compensation.

In July, the ship was freed after an agreement was struck between its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, and the canal authorities.

Felixstowe port, located on the Suffolk coast, is Britain’s biggest and busiest container port – welcoming more than 3,000 ships each year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]