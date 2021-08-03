Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Johnson tells Team GB: We’re all rooting for you

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)
Team GB’s Olympics stars are “putting a smile on the faces of millions of people” with their performances, Boris Johnson said.

In a message filmed in 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister told the Olympians that people across the country were getting up early to follow the Tokyo Games and “we’re all rooting for you”.

He said: “Every morning we are getting up and we are watching your incredible performances at the Olympics and we are thrilled.

“You’re putting a smile on the faces of millions of people across this country with quite sensational performances in the pool, in the gymnastics, in the eventing, BMX – heaven knows what, you are producing medal-winning performance after medal-winning performance.

“And I just want to say congratulations, keep going, we’re all rooting for you. Go for it, go for gold.”

His comments came as Team GB raked in its biggest medal haul for a single day at the Tokyo Olympics, with athletes bagging eight medals on Tuesday.

