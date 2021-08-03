Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Max Whitlock reunited with wife and daughter after success in Tokyo

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 7:31 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 8:37 pm
Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock, with his wife Leah and daughter Willow (Steve Parsons/PA)
Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock, with his wife Leah and daughter Willow (Steve Parsons/PA)

Gymnast Max Whitlock embraced his family as he arrived back in the UK after becoming one of Britain’s most successful Olympians.

The 28-year-old from Hertfordshire secured gold in the men’s pommel horse competition on Sunday – the sixth Olympic medal of his career – as his young daughter and wider family watched from home.

A gold medallist at the Rio games in 2016, Whitlock has since married his childhood sweetheart Leah and welcomed now two-year-old Willow into the world.

Post-Olympic event
Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock hugs his daughter Willow as he arrives back at London Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

Whitlock, wearing his gold medal, hugged Leah and Willow after touching down at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

A video posted by Whitlock on Twitter showed toddler Willow run to her father and jump up and down with the excitement of the occasion.

The family-of-three reunited with hugs and smiles, and were pictured walking hand-in-hand.

Post-Olympic event
Max Whitlock hugs his wife Leah (Steve Parsons/PA)

Whitlock was also pictured crouched down next to toddler Willow showing her the gold medal and giving her the mascot that was part of his medal bouquet.

Shortly before his win in Japan, Leah shared a photo on Twitter of their daughter sitting alongside her cousins ready to watch her father compete on TV.

Post-Olympic event
Max Whitlock with his wife Leah and daughter Willow (Steve Parsons/PA)

Leah later tweeted after her husband’s win: “We are so unbelievably proud of you @maxwhitlock1

“You did the most amazing routine going up first and under so much pressure and you went for it. Just amazing. We can’t wait to see you! We love you so much!!”

She also posted video clips of her husband’s family celebrating his win.

Post-Olympic event
Max Whitlock with his daughter Willow (Steve Parsons/PA)

Whitlock, who threw down an early gauntlet to his competitors by going first on the pommel, said he felt “absolutely lost for words” and “completely overwhelmed” after his win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]