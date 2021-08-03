Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Five-year-old boy dies after suffering injury at department store

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 7:59 pm
The five-year-old boy died in hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)
A five-year-old boy has died after suffering a head injury at a department store.

The youngster was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Fenwick on Colchester’s High Street on July 27, but has now died.

Essex Police said officers were called by the ambulance service at around 11.30am and administered first aid alongside store staff and customers.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, said: “I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news.

“This is a truly heartbreaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.

“On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us.

“We are extremely grateful for your help.”

Specialist officers are continuing to support the boy’s family.

The Fenwick store will be closed on Wednesday “as a mark of respect”.

Mia Fenwick, director at Fenwick, said: “On behalf of the Fenwick family, and the entire Fenwick team, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of a young boy following an incident at our Colchester store last week.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends at this very painful time.

“We continue to work closely with the local authorities to understand how this happened.”

