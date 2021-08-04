Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK

Former director of public prosecutions’ controversial damehood to be awarded

By Press Association
August 4, 2021, 2:49 am
Alison Saunders is to be made a Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath
Former director of public prosecutions Dame Alison Saunders, whose damehood was criticised, will be awarded the honour by the Princess Royal.

Dame Alison, ex-head of the Crown Prosecution Service, was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath for services to criminal justice in the 2019 New Year Honours list.

She quit her post in 2018 after a series of controversies including the collapse of a series of rape trials due to the late disclosure of evidence, leading to a review of every rape case in the country.

The damehood was labelled a “reward for failure” but at the time Dame Alison defended her honour in an interview with The Times newspaper, saying it was for “30 years of public service”.

During the St James’s Palace investiture ceremony, Anne will also award an MBE to former Premier League footballer Francis Benali, who has raised a million pounds for cancer victims.

The ex-Southampton Football Club defender will receive the honour for services to cancer patients after enduring a number of fundraising challenges, including completing seven Ironman-distance triathlons over seven days, in aid of the charity Cancer Research.

Claire Horton, former chief executive of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, will be made a CBE for services to animal welfare.

She spent more than 10 years at the leading charity before leaving to take up the role of director general with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

